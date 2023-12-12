Good morning, Colorado. December is a hectic month, so I’ll keep it brief … but I can’t help but remind you all that we are nearing the end of our winter membership drive. That means there are only a few days left to become a member, or upgrade your membership, and have your contribution matched with a grant from the Colorado Media Project, totaling up to $5,000.
THE NEWS
OUTDOORS
Forest Service, BLM offer plan to block mining, oil and gas drilling on 225,000 acres in Thompson Divide
A 20-year-ban on mining, oil and gas permits on public lands inside the Thompson Divide is a reason to celebrate for the group of conservationists in Crested Butte who have been fighting since the late 1970s to stop a plan to unearth a massive molybdenum deposit from an abandoned mine above the ski town. Jason Blevins explains more on the Forest Service and BLM’s proposal to protect the 225,000-acre mix of mountains and rangeland between Glenwood Springs and Crested Butte.
EQUITY
Parenting from prison is difficult, but a new Colorado law aims to give some incarcerated people a chance to try
Parenting from jail or prison has never been easy, but a new law that goes into effect Jan. 1 will require courts to include jailed parents in hearings and consider whether their kids have a “safe” relationship with them before terminating rights. Advocates say there are still many barriers, but they hope the law marks progress toward keeping more families together.
EDUCATION
Denver kids get $1,000 for sports, art, music in experiment for school success
Lakiesha Shears wants to support her sons’ athletic dreams — even if it’s to play in the NBA and NFL — but it’s a financial struggle to raise three boys on her own. She was thrilled when she received a surprise email from Denver Public Schools notifying her that because her middle schooler qualifies for free and reduced-price lunch, he is also eligible to receive $1,000 to pay for after-school sports, dance, music or art programs. Jennifer Brown has more on the pilot program that already has 1,000 kids on board.
THE COLORADO REPORT
THE OPINION PAGE
COMMUNITY
SunLit
“On Censorship” explores reasons behind book challenges — and their dangers
Author James LaRue has spent a good portion of his professional life answering challenges to library materials, and took note of the recent resurgence in efforts to deny access to them. Librarians have long talked about the issue among themselves, but LaRue wanted to extend the conversation into the public realm. The result is “On Censorship,” in which he takes a deep and thoughtful look at the reasons behind those efforts, and what they could portend for society.
