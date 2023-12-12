Colorado’s affordable housing crisis is reaching a boiling point.

More and more, I find myself in conversation with people who are struggling with their housing situation — from the person living on the bike path I ride to work, to a friend whose rent is going up again, or my elderly neighbor who can’t pay their mortgage. A Colorado Health Foundation poll recently found that 82% of Coloradans say the cost of housing is a serious problem and 47% of renters aspire to own a home but say it’s unlikely.

The lack of affordable housing in our state has become part of public discourse, taken center stage in recent elections, and has garnered persistent local and national news coverage — including a recent spotlight in The Colorado Sun’s High Cost of Colorado series. As a result, there are more resources to address these housing needs than in the past, but there are also more Coloradans who need them than ever before.

From my vantage point as a longtime housing professional and advocate, it’s clear that our state is making great strides to put housing within reach for more Coloradans. Concurrently, in my role as an affordable housing developer at Archway Communities, I know we need to do more to answer Gov. Jared Polis’ call for “a home for every Colorado budget.”

In 2022 voters approved Proposition 123 — a ballot measure that allows the state a portion of income tax revenue for affordable housing, approximately $300 million in its first full fiscal year — giving us access to a new, long-term stream of affordable housing funding from the state. This is a big deal in theory, but we’re still learning what it means in practice — and, notably, how to scale our systems to handle this funding effectively.

This massive influx of money requires responsible stewardship and increased administrative capacity in order to make an impact. While Colorado has never had an influx in funding like this, other states like Massachusetts, California and Washington have. We can learn from them while we coordinate, streamline and strengthen our state and local government systems to turn these new public resources into homes.

Typically, affordable housing developers like Archway have to wait months — sometimes years — to receive funding from Colorado’s Division of Housing. To improve this process for the implementation of Prop. 123 and other state housing funds, Gov. Polis signed an executive order expediting the time it takes for the state to deliver funds to affordable housing developers, among other things.

This order demonstrates the governor’s commitment to affordable housing development. However, with an unprecedented influx of funding and limited additional dollars or capacity dedicated to managing it, developers fear that this commitment isn’t enough.

Beyond learning the ins and outs of new funding streams, housing leaders are also prioritizing housing stability. Delivering systemic solutions to the housing crisis is about more than just building homes. It’s about connecting residents to services that can support them as they recover from trauma, build community and pursue their goals.

These services include access to health care, financial coaching, language access, child care and other supports. Currently, organizations like Archway partner with nonprofit and philanthropic organizations to fill this service and funding gap. These partnerships are effective in delivering services that make an impact for residents, but long-term, dedicated funding could expand their reach.

We know paying for services is a smart public investment that keeps people housed and saves money in the long run — look to the success of the Denver Supportive Housing Social Impact Bond as proof — but we lack sufficient, coordinated funding to ensure residents receive the services they need.

If policymakers shift their focus to the people receiving housing and services — prioritizing seamless access of supportive services — we’d be able to streamline experience and improve delivery of commingled services. Implementing policies that adequately fund and integrate these services will result in better outcomes for individuals, our state budget and the broader community.

To turn the water temperature down on the housing crisis, housing leaders are asking we boldly fund housing development, couple that housing with supportive services and hold ourselves, elected officials and developers accountable to what we deliver to ensure that affordable housing is preserved for future Coloradans.

And we need your help to get the government’s attention.

We need you to join us testifying, advocating and urging your legislators to consider and pass legislation that improves timely access to funding for housing development and services, strengthens our state housing department and ensures that Colorado has a robust housing ecosystem that supports the needs of everyone who lives here.

It’s no secret that our housing crisis is at a critical juncture. Housing leaders are prepared to implement solutions and measure outcomes that disrupt cycles of poverty and increase housing stability, making Colorado a place where people don’t have to live on the bike path and housing payments don’t eat up the majority of a household budget.

I’m ready to get to work. Are you?

Katie McKenna is the housing development manager at Archway Communities, which is a nonprofit housing organization based in Lakewood.