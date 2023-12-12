Almost two years after the Marshall fire erupted, and only a fraction of Boulder County residents were warned to flee their homes in the face of an inferno fueled by 100 mph wind gusts, a new report by the University of Colorado lists recommendations to improve the state’s alert system to better warn Coloradans of imminent danger.

Researchers say the state needs to hire staff to directly address how to better alert residents who speak a language other than English and have disabilities in order to create a more inclusive state warning system, according to the draft report released Tuesday. Before the Marshall fire devastated parts of Boulder County in December 2021 and destroyed more than 1,000 homes and displaced thousands of residents, less than a quarter of the county’s population had opted in to receive emergency alerts.

According to the report, about 900,000 people living in Colorado primarily speak a language other than English and more than a million people identify as having a disability. Many might not receive adequate emergency notifications because of the channels available to send them messages or system limitations.

“Our survey results showed that alert authorities rely heavily on services and channels that require users to opt-in — and less than 40% do,” Mary Angelica Painter, a Natural Hazards Center research associate who worked on the report said in statement. “That indicates that opt-in messaging is likely a barrier for everyone, but especially for those with limited English proficiency and disabilities.”

Researchers recommended staff work with the Colorado Office of Emergency Management and focus on tracking the metrics of alerts, promoting inclusive practices across the state and seeking funds for training.

The report also said more could be done to build trust between emergency response agencies and community groups before emergencies.

There is also a need for more guidance, training and resources for county officials on cultural competency, community needs and technology options, researchers said.

The report was mandated under a bill signed into law in May, which appropriated funds to complete a study to identify areas of improvement for the state’s warning systems and how to improve access for those who speak languages other than English and have disabilities.

The public is able to provide feedback on the draft until Dec. 20. Spanish and sign language interpreters will be available at two virtual meetings Dec. 14 hosted by the Natural Hazards Center to discuss the report.

A final report will be presented to legislators next year.