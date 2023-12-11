Good morning on yet another crisp, beautiful December day.
THE NEWS
HIGH COST OF COLORADO
Christmas tree too expensive? It goes back to the Great Recession.
If you were one of the shoppers who experienced a little sticker shock when shopping for your holiday greenery this year, you’re not alone. As artificial trees continue to get fancier and more expensive, factors ranging from the Great Recession all the way to the war in Ukraine have combined to make farm-grown Christmas evergreens more expensive than ever, Clare Zhang reports.
HEALTH
Colorado board won’t cap price of cystic fibrosis drug that costs average of $234,439 per patient per year
$108 million
The total amount spent on Trikafta in Colorado in 2020
Whether or not you have or know someone who has cystic fibrosis, I promise that you’ll want to read the latest John Ingold health care explainer. Follow along as John explains how Colorado’s Prescription Drug Affordability Board can look at a drug that costs about as much as a three-bedroom house in Pueblo every year and label it “not unaffordable,” and you’ll learn a whole lot about how drug pricing works in Colorado and beyond.
In rural southwestern Colorado, maternal health care access is at risk
Southwest Memorial Hospital in Cortez has seen dozens of close calls and complications as the primary birthing center in the rural southwestern part of Colorado. So when the nonprofit that runs the hospital announced it would temporarily close the center, the dispersed community pushed back. Sarah Tory has the whole story for The Colorado Trust.
WILDLIFE
Does a “threatened” listing for wolverines spell a Colorado comeback?
14 years
How long it’s been since the last confirmed wolverine sighting in Colorado.
You’d think that being labeled “threatened” wouldn’t count as good news, but “threatened” looks pretty good when you’ve spent decades further down the endangered species ladder. Michael Booth talked to experts about everything you need to know about one of the most private species in North America — and if they could rejoin Colorado’s ecosystem anytime soon.
BUSINESS
Colorado dodged a recession in 2023. But what about in 2024?
Last year, economists were cautiously optimistic about how resilient Colorado’s economy would be in the face of inflation, interest rate hikes and other headwinds in 2023. While they were proved mostly right, the same group is feeling a little more pessimistic about next year. This, plus a metro-by-metro breakdown of the state’s economies in Tamara Chuang’s weekly “What’s Working” column.
Colorado Sunday
2023 Holiday Book Guide: 10 Colorado authors pick their favorites
We asked writers recognized by the Colorado Book Awards to offer their best literary gift ideas. And they did not disappoint. While ticking items off your holiday list this year, make sure to check out this carefully crafted list by Colorado authors.
I was just perusing the Wikipedia entry for wolverines and found out that the scientific name is just the Latin word for “glutton” repeated — Gulo gulo — and it all stems back to a possible mistranslation from Norwegian to German. See, you learned a little something extra just by reading to the bottom!
