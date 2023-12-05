The Colorado Sun is now officially a nonprofit organization and recognized by the Internal Revenue Service as a 501(c)3. Just a few months ago we shared that we were in the process of converting from a public benefit corporation to a nonprofit.

And after several weeks of paperwork and preparation, we are finally here. We made this choice for several reasons: It represents our values and our vision that this work is all about serving you, our readers. This also opens a new opportunity for Coloradans to support our efforts through donations — you can give here — and incorporates charitable giving into our plans for sustainability as a community-funded news source.

Today is Colorado Gives Day. It’s special because Coloradans across the entire state come together to support the causes most important to them. If the in-depth news you rely on from The Sun is important to you, we ask you to please consider including us in your giving today.

Your support matters because journalism is facing challenges. Generative AI, polarization, the rapid disappearance of newsrooms and reporting jobs, changing revenue models and easily spread misinformation are testing an industry that serves a fundamental function in our society. We are proud that The Sun stands out as a news source that is journalist-led, human-made and nonpartisan — and now, nonprofit. The stories we produce are made with care for you. From invasive zebra mussels, drive-in theaters and HOA foreclosures to ballot measures, the foster care system and the high cost of living in our state, our stories are essential for an informed Colorado. Your donation today will help us continue covering the things that matter — for you, your fellow Coloradans, and the beautiful, complex state in which we live.

Our nonprofit status is still so shiny and new that we’re not yet on the Colorado Gives platform, but we welcome and appreciate your support on our own giving page.

Thank you for considering a donation to The Colorado Sun. Every dollar makes a difference. Our democracy depends on the survival of trustworthy, local news. And we depend on you.

By the way, now that The Sun has become a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, donations are considered fully tax-deductible. Donations are separate from memberships. Both forms of support are essential to The Colorado Sun’s sustainability. Donate here.