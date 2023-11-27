Access to the great outdoors is why many of us chose to live in Colorado, but costs go up out there, too, keeping some people away from the last “free” amenity.

When people feel their budget being constricted, adventure and recreation are often the first things they cut, said Patricia Cameron, CEO and founder of the Colorado Springs-based nonprofit Blackpackers.

“When people are just trying to survive and have survivable wages, the first things you pay for are the things you need to survive, the basic life necessities,” Cameron said. “A lot of that adventure falls to the wayside if you can barely take care of your house or pay your bills.”

The nonprofit aims to help people at the intersection of underrepresentation and economic vulnerability. In times of crisis — whether it be financial, medical or otherwise — the impact often falls the hardest on Black and Indigenous communities, she said.

High Cost of Colorado Our new ongoing series put reporters with all kinds of Coloradans to talk about their challenges, their fears and their solutions to the rising costs of living here. READ MORE

“So anytime you see a housing crisis, resurgence of a new COVID variant, inflation, cost of living, that’s going to impact the most vulnerable the most, first and the hardest,” she said.

Blackpackers tries to help people overcome startup costs for backpacking, cycling, snowboarding and other activities, an initial investment that in many cases is the biggest financial barrier.

Your first time skiing or snowboarding will likely cost hundreds of dollars. A good backpacking setup is typically refined over years, replacing heavy gear with more lighter alternatives that come with hefty price tags.

“The cost of living has gone up so much,” Cameron said, “people have had to make a choice between just how much they recreate or just how far they can go.”

With the rising costs of groceries, stocking up on trail mix and protein bars to fuel a hike in the backcountry is also more expensive than before. Fluctuating gas prices can make getting to the trailhead three hours from home a costly choice. And with land managers and local governments trying to control the costs and damage at increasingly popular sites, don’t be too surprised if you’re asked to pay a permit fee to park once you’re there.

It turns out the price to freely explore our beautiful state isn’t so cheap.

Money Diary I took a trip to hike Mt. Harvard near Buena Vista. At 14,423 feet above sea level, it is Colorado’s third-highest peak. Here’s how much each part of the trip cost me. Tuesday, Sept. 26 6:30 p.m. — I head to King Soopers to pick up food that I will carry in my pack up Mount Harvard. I buy a lemon poppyseed BoBo bar and a banana for breakfast, Babybel cheese, crackers and a tuna fish packet for lunch, and plenty of snacks for the roughly 13-mile hike, including trail mix, a caramel Honey Stinger and a package of peanut butter M&Ms for the summit. I’m not that hungry when hiking at high elevations so I pack food that I think I will eat, and extra, in case I’m on the trail for longer than expected. Total: $20.03 7:15 p.m. — I get about half a tank of gas at a Conoco near my house in Colorado Springs, which should be enough for the 198-mile roundtrip drive from my home to the trailhead near Buena Vista. (This is the cheaper option compared to buying gas in Buena Vista, where a gallon per gas is closer to $4.19). I buy 8.18 gallons for my 2008 Toyota RAV4 at $3.62 per gallon. Editor’s Note: Aside from Pikes Peak, this is one of the closest 14ers to Colorado Springs. The farthest 14er from Colorado Springs is Mount Sneffels near Ouray. If I took U.S. 50 and drove 277 miles to the trailhead and back in my RAV4 with gas at $3.62 per gallon, I would spend about $84 on fuel. Total: $31.99 Wednesday, Sept. 27 12:30 p.m. — More often than not, I am dreaming about my next meal on my hike down the mountain. As I make my way back to downtown Buena Vista, I am hungry. I order a veggie burger with french fries ($15) at Eddyline brewery. To celebrate my summit, I consider one of their cocktails (Maroon Bells: gin-infused with hibiscus, coconut and rosehip, bitter chinato amaro, berry simple syrup and lime) for $12, but I decide for the more budget-friendly Pumpkin Patch pale ale for $7. Total: $23.47 plus 20% tip, $27.77 1:30 p.m. — I also grab an Arizona Ice Tea at the gas station for the ride home since I have been awake since 2 a.m. and beer makes me sleepy. Total: $0.99 No fees were required to park at this trailhead. But here’s how much all of my gear cost. Final Bill $80.78