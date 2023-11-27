Good morning and happy Cyber Monday, the retail holiday named during that brief window of history when people actually disconnected from the internet during the Thanksgiving weekend and only did their online shopping when they got back to their in-person office jobs — where the good internet connection was.
Sure, I’ll admit it: I have a little bit of nostalgia for the days when disconnecting was as simple as not booting up the modem on the family computer (we need to keep the phone line open, after all). But one of the core goals we have here at The Sun — of which this very newsletter is a big part — is to provide readers a way to stay informed without being overwhelmed.
So let’s dial up this modem and get to today’s stories, shall we?
HIGH COST OF COLORADO
Hiking in Colorado is free, but it’s not always cheap
Technically, hiking in Colorado is one of the last great activities one can engage in without a cover charge (and even that depends on where exactly in the state you want to hike). In the latest installment of our High Cost of Colorado series, reporter and resident super hiker Olivia Prentzel took a look at her own gear bag, made a money diary of a typical day hike and looked into the rising costs of everything from boots to permits to see just how much the great outdoors can cost these days.
Most of the Colorado school board candidates backed by teachers unions won their races this year
72%
Union-backed candidates who won their elections this year
The conservative push to take over school boards in Colorado this year mostly failed, echoing national trends, according to data analyzed by The Sun. And though voters expressed a strong desire to “get back to the basics” at schools, a contentious general election and messaging from presidential candidates could provide an opening next year, Erica Breunlin and Sandra Fish report.
Want to test a theory on how to fix the Colorado River’s drought issues? There’s a model for that.
339
Pages of text, table and graphs needed to explain the new hydro-economic model developed at UC Riverside
The thing to know about water policy is that seemingly small changes can, fittingly, have big ripple effects for water use and the economy. For decades, increasingly complex models have been part of the planning process for the Colorado River Basin, but as Shannon Mullane reports, a new model is not just one of the most sophisticated ever created — it will soon have a user interface that will allow just about anyone to test out their own theories.
Colorado Sunday
Gunnison elects first Cora Indian to city council, giving voice to community that lived mainly in the shadows
After Marisela Ballesteros, 26, is sworn in as a Gunnison city council member on Dec. 12, she hopes she can be a voice to people across the county, using English, Spanish and Cora languages to help those who are struggling.
Her win has landmark significance in Gunnison, which is believed to have the largest U.S. population of the Indigenous Cora people, who over decades have come to the Western Slope from an area in the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains of Nayarit state in Mexico.
Oh, and also the Broncos somehow have a winning record heading into December. Yeah, I’m just as surprised as you are. See you tomorrow!
— Eric & the whole staff of The Sun