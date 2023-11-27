Good morning and happy Cyber Monday, the retail holiday named during that brief window of history when people actually disconnected from the internet during the Thanksgiving weekend and only did their online shopping when they got back to their in-person office jobs — where the good internet connection was.

Sure, I'll admit it: I have a little bit of nostalgia for the days when disconnecting was as simple as not booting up the modem on the family computer (we need to keep the phone line open, after all).

So let’s dial up this modem and get to today’s stories, shall we?

THE NEWS

HIGH COST OF COLORADO

Everything inside the kit reporter Olivia Prentzel takes when hiking a 14er. (Olivia Prentzel, The Colorado Sun)

Technically, hiking in Colorado is one of the last great activities one can engage in without a cover charge (and even that depends on where exactly in the state you want to hike). In the latest installment of our High Cost of Colorado series, reporter and resident super hiker Olivia Prentzel took a look at her own gear bag, made a money diary of a typical day hike and looked into the rising costs of everything from boots to permits to see just how much the great outdoors can cost these days.

READ MORE, LISTEN TO THE PODCAST

SCHOOLS

Centennial Elementary School second graders Rayeah Scott, left, and Paetyn Godfrey work on a bridge building project during Ann Merwede’s STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics) class Sept. 7. (Mark Reis, Special to the Colorado Sun)

72% Union-backed candidates who won their elections this year

The conservative push to take over school boards in Colorado this year mostly failed, echoing national trends, according to data analyzed by The Sun. And though voters expressed a strong desire to “get back to the basics” at schools, a contentious general election and messaging from presidential candidates could provide an opening next year, Erica Breunlin and Sandra Fish report.

READ MORE

WATER

Kayakers approach Two Rivers Park, where the Roaring Fork River meets the Colorado River, in Glenwood Springs on Aug. 20. (Shannon Mullane, The Colorado Sun)

339 Pages of text, table and graphs needed to explain the new hydro-economic model developed at UC Riverside

The thing to know about water policy is that seemingly small changes can, fittingly, have big ripple effects for water use and the economy. For decades, increasingly complex models have been part of the planning process for the Colorado River Basin, but as Shannon Mullane reports, a new model is not just one of the most sophisticated ever created — it will soon have a user interface that will allow just about anyone to test out their own theories.

READ MORE

MORE NEWS

Susan Sanderford, the town manager of San Luis, stands amid sculptures along the Stations of the Cross walk on Nov. 15. The 15-station art installation was created by local sculptor Huberto Maesta. The town “wanted a place of prayer and solace open to members of all faiths,” and the stations have become its biggest tourism driver. (Tracy Ross, The Colorado Sun)

Colorado Sunday

“One of the reasons I ran is to give people a chance to hear me.” — Marisela Ballesteros, Gunnison’s first Cora Indian elected to city council

After Marisela Ballesteros, 26, is sworn in as a Gunnison city council member on Dec. 12, she hopes she can be a voice to people across the county, using English, Spanish and Cora languages to help those who are struggling.

Her win has landmark significance in Gunnison, which is believed to have the largest U.S. population of the Indigenous Cora people, who over decades have come to the Western Slope from an area in the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains of Nayarit state in Mexico.

READ MORE

THE COLORADO REPORT

Denver isn’t complying with full settlement terms in police lawsuits, citizen oversight board says. A citizen watchdog board is calling for independent oversight of settlements in lawsuits involving Denver’s police and sheriff’s department after it says it found the city hasn’t complied with all of the non-monetary terms required by several high-profile agreements.

— The Denver Post

A citizen watchdog board is calling for independent oversight of settlements in lawsuits involving Denver’s police and sheriff’s department after it says it found the city hasn’t complied with all of the non-monetary terms required by several high-profile agreements. — Ahead of the trial of paramedics charged in the death of Elijah McClain, Aurora Fire Rescue practices de-escalation. The anger around McClain’s death inspired Aurora Fire Rescue to treat critical incidents differently and in 2022, Aurora Fire Rescue and the state attorney general’s office entered a consent decree that requires the fire and rescue agency and police department to improve how they interact with the public.

— Colorado Public Radio

The anger around McClain’s death inspired Aurora Fire Rescue to treat critical incidents differently and in 2022, Aurora Fire Rescue and the state attorney general’s office entered a consent decree that requires the fire and rescue agency and police department to improve how they interact with the public. — Part of a house slid down a mountain in Colorado. What did it take for a tow company to recover it in one piece? Mountain Recovery handles some of the trickiest tow missions in the Colorado Rocky Mountains, but this mission to save a modular home that slid off a cliff (and not damage it beyond repair) was one of the company’s hardest.

— Summit Daily

Mountain Recovery handles some of the trickiest tow missions in the Colorado Rocky Mountains, but this mission to save a modular home that slid off a cliff (and not damage it beyond repair) was one of the company’s hardest. — Amber waves of grain early glory for Colorado farmer who took first in national wheat yield contest. Marc Arnusch, who owns 5,000 acres in Keenesburg, beat the Weld County average yield by about 330%.

— KUNC

THE OPINION PAGE

COLUMNS

COMMUNITY

Number of Colorado students who aren’t proficient readers is alarming, but a fix is out there. Colorado education officials should create a reading research center in conjunction with colleges to get to the core of the state’s literacy problems

— Alfred W. Tatum, literacy researcher and professor at Metropolitan State University of Denver

