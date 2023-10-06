More than 115 bodies were found improperly stored in a Penrose funeral home that advertised “green burial” services, authorities announced Friday.



The remains were found at the Return to Nature Funeral Home about 35 miles south of Colorado Springs during an investigation that began Tuesday with a report of a foul odor emanating from the area, authorities said. The business is roughly 2,500 square feet. No details were released about how the remains were stored.



Fremont County Sheriff Allen Cooper announced the “disturbing” discovery at a news conference, promising a thorough investigation that authorities say could take months.



That investigation will include efforts to forensically identify the remains, including through dental records and DNA, according to county coroner Randy Keller.



No criminal charges were announced.



Cooper said investigators had been in contact with the funeral home owners, who had “so far” been cooperative.

“It is not clear if a crime has been committed. That is part of a state and federal investigation,” said Vikki Migoya, a spokeswoman for the Colorado FBI, which is involved in the investigation.

The sheriff’s office said it was working with state and federal officials on the probe. Family members who used the funeral home were asked to contact the sheriff’s office.



This is a developing story.