Leadville Burro Race on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, near Mosquito Pass. This photo was part of the story “‘It’s like riding an escalator’: Burro racing isn’t likely to go mainstream, but it’s having a moment in Colorado,” winner of the Colorado Press Association award winner for Best Sports or Sports Event Story. (Hugh Carey, The Colorado Sun)

The Colorado Sun won 10 awards, including seven first-place honors, in the Colorado Press Association’s annual Better News Media contest on Saturday.

The Sun, which despite its relatively smaller size was entered in the Class 3 category along with Colorado’s largest newspapers and outlets, also was recognized with three second-place awards for stories produced in 2022.

Earlier this year, Colorado Sun journalists won 23 honors, including 13 first-place awards, in the four-state Top of the Rockies contest sponsored by the Colorado Professional Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. That contest was open to news organizations in Colorado, Utah, New Mexico and Wyoming, and it drew more than 1,750 entries from over 100 outlets and freelancers that were judged by journalists from Illinois and Ohio.

Here are The Sun’s awards from Saturday’s CPA awards:

First Place

Second Place