Colorado’s Failed Adoptions
The Colorado Sun is taking an in-depth look at how hundreds of children in our foster care system were failed twice — first when they suffered abuse and neglect and had to enter the system, and again when those adoptions failed and they reentered care.
Through dozens of interviews with adoptive families, young adults who were sent back into the system, child advocates and child welfare officials, we’ve found a lack of support for both children and parents.
KEY TAKEAWAYS
- Nearly 13% of adoptions of foster children in this state in the past decade have failed. On average, children of broken adoptions went back into foster care 8.5 years later. The primary reason, according to state child welfare officials: “child’s behavior problem.”
- A $46 million program to provide financial assistance to adoptive parents to pay for therapy, day care and other help varies widely by county, creating an inequitable system that can contribute to families failing to stay together.
- Colorado has little training for parents who are adopting children with trauma severe enough to warrant removal from their biological families. The single agency that contracts with the state to provide such training isn’t available in all counties and has had to dip into emergency funds because of budget cuts.
How we reported this story
For the past three months, The Colorado Sun has worked to examine the problems around children being adopted from foster care and then returned to the system, mostly because of behavioral issues.
The Sun filed multiple requests under the Colorado Open Records Act to obtain data on the number of broken adoptions of children from the foster care system and the reasons those adoptions failed. Until recently, the information from the Colorado Department of Human Services had been elusive — untracked for decades by state child welfare officials or the court system.
The numbers were alarming: Nearly 1,100 children who had experienced abuse and neglect before they were adopted have been returned to foster homes and residential treatment centers in the past decade.
Sun reporters interviewed more than a dozen Colorado adoptive families, including several parents who returned their kids to foster care or officially dissolved the adoptions in court. We attended a training designed to help people parent kids who’ve been through trauma. And we talked to child advocates in Colorado and across the country, state and county officials, adoption attorneys and researchers, and most importantly, young people who experienced broken adoptions.
Those young people said the experience will stay with them forever. Foster children, even without experiencing the added trauma of a broken adoption, are already far more likely to end up homeless or in the criminal justice system as adults.
Adoptive parents said they were filled with guilt and shame, but that they feared for their lives or the safety of other children living in their homes.
We also explored potential solutions in the hopes that the child welfare and behavioral health systems in this state will find new ways to protect children from being failed twice.
Contact The Team
David Krause, Team Editor | davidkrause@coloradosun.com
Jennifer Brown, Government/Human Services Writer | jennifer@coloradosun.com
Shannon Najmabadi, Politics/Rural Affairs/Economy Writer | shannon@coloradosun.com
Olivia Prentzel, General Assignment Writer | oliviaprentzel@coloradosun.com
Olivia Sun, Photographer | oliviasun@coloradosun.com
Danika Worthington, Presentation Editor | danika@coloradosun.com
Kevin Jeffers, Product Producer | kevinjeffers@coloradosun.com