Dear Jack, Fani and Alvin:

Thank you for your prosecutions of Donald Trump. I want to help. Decades ago, I prosecuted many of Denver’s worst criminals. Your cases stir old instincts. Here are some fast tips that may assist.

Stay safe. I wrote five months ago about Trump’s intolerable threats on prosecutors. Trump’s have only escalated. Perhaps U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, a former Colorado and federal prosecutor, could speak out. Don’t count on him, though. Republicans are held hostage.

Strike like lightning. Respond immediately to all Trump motions. Don’t let Trump win with delays. Keep pushing the public’s right to a speedy trial.

Here’s the batting order. Jack, you go first in D.C., and then Florida, if Judge Cannon somehow allows. Fani, you’ve got to focus on arrests, motions and plea deals in the meantime. Stay ready in the bullpen, Alvin.

Be fast, but don’t hurry. Keep calm as Trump keeps throwing public tantrums. Keep track of everything, and keep accelerating trial dates.

File further felonies for every threat he’s aimed at you, the judges and your witnesses. But just not right now. Trump is deliberately flooding the zone (Bannon-style) with further felonies to obscure his larger crimes.

It has dawned on Trump that you know everything about him. Way to go, Jack! Getting Trump’s Twitter Drafts and DMs! And making Musk/Twitter pay $350K!

Don’t take Trump’s bait. His racist campaign against you, Fani, is despicable, and you were great on indictment night, pre-empting Trump spin and keeping your poise. But the main prosecutor here is Team USA.

No one gets in Jack’s way come September. Let Judge Tanya Chutkan handle Trump. In Tanya we trust.

Trump is self-destructing fast. He may implode Monday at Mar-a-Lago presenting his “irrefutable” rigged-election evidence. So let’s consider co-conspirators with Colorado connections.

Censured Colorado attorney Jenna Ellis committed countless overt acts during mid-November 2020, with afternoon-drive appearances spewing “Stop the Steal” and Dominion defamations on Denver’s 630 KHOW. Ari Melber correctly labeled Ellis a MAGA-propagandist who tried to steal our election.

Colorado’s own Joe Oltmann floated his “intercepted Antifa call” big Dominion lie on his Conservative Daily podcast on Nov. 9, 2020. A perfect scapegoat for the election loss had been located — Dominion Voting Systems and its executive, Eric Coomer.

Oltmann’s lie gained traction when Randy Corporon brought Oltmann on his weekend radio show at 710 KNUS. That was Nov. 14, 2020, the day Jack’s complaint says the Trump conspiracy began.

A month ago, in Monte Vista, Colorado, Corporon explained (beginning at 2:32:04) that he’s the elected GOP State Committeeman and Colorado’s top tea party leader while introducing Oltmann, and proclaiming “they’ve been joined at the hip” since the beginning of Trump’s election rigging complaints.

Corporon confessed here he got advance notice of Oltmann’s plot, saying “It was like a brainstorm” when he got Oltmann’s text late night on Nov. 7, 2020 (at 12:15 here).

Corporon has bragged on air about working with Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis to publicize Oltmann’s story in mid-November 2020. Their hard work was rewarded. The Trumps tweeted away on this Dominion conspiracy theory.

Geraldo Rivera just revealed that, on Nov. 13, 2020, he talked to his old pal Trump who seemed to accept defeat, but then asked Geraldo if he’d “heard about Dominion.” Coomer has great lawyers who’ve sued KNUS, Corporon, Oltmann, Giuliani and many others in Denver District Court. Coomer’s case pleadings are a Colorado roadmap of Trump-coup complicity.

Corporon brought Oltmann onto Peter Boyles’ popular morning drive show on Nov. 18 and 19, 2020. Oltmann’s version went unchallenged. And then it went viral.

In MAGA-world, most accusations are projections and confessions, which makes this recording remarkable. Oltmann and Boyles agreed the 2020 election-rigging was RICO-worthy, only Oltmann was accusing the Deep State and the need to “wipe out wide swaths of these people.”

Oltmann claimed indictments would be flying against huge numbers of people. Oltmann volunteered he’s consulted on the Hunter Biden laptop, too. Oltmann further revealed he’d been working closely with Corporon, Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell.

Oltmann also claims interactions with Rudy Giuliani. They were in Washington, D.C., at the Willard Hotel on the days our democracy nearly died. That Willard Hotel is the Holy Grail, am I right, Jack? You don’t have to answer.

Conceivably, the MAGA-abandoned and vulnerable Jenna Ellis may lead you to Oltmann who may lead you to many others. At his deposition in the Coomer case, Oltmann testified he witnessed Giuliani discussing presidential pardons at the Willard. Please get to the bottom of that.

Boyles has lately gone radio silent on Oltmann and Trump, fearful of being sued or riling his MAGA audience. But through Boyles, you might learn why he’s beefing with Corporon and what he knows about Oltmann and the Colorado beginnings of Trump’s Big Lie.

With the right approach, you might get Boyles to talk. Perhaps speak with ham about true patriotism.

All patriotic Americans should be helping you. Keep making us proud. Thanks and good luck.