Six people who gathered signatures to try to get a Republican congressional candidate on Colorado’s primary ballot in 2022 have been charged by state prosecutors on accusations that they submitted signatures of dead people and signatures that didn’t match voter files.

One of the people was charged in February, while the other five were charged last week, according to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office, which announced the charges Tuesday.

The six people gathered signatures for Republican Carl Andersen, a Woodland Park businessman, who sought to qualify for the primary ballot for the 7th Congressional District. But an unusually high number of the signatures gathered were disqualified by the Secretary of State’s Office and Anderson failed to make the ballot.

That led to an investigation by the Colorado Attorney General’s Office and the district attorneys in Denver and Jefferson counties.

The signature gatherers worked for Grassfire LLC, a Wyoming company with offices in Oregon. The company hasn’t been charged and told authorities they did not know of the alleged illegal activity by the petitioners.

After the petition was rejected, Andersen sued in district court in an effort to make the primary ballot, but his case was rejected. Democrat Brittany Pettersen, of Lakewood, was elected to serve the 7th District.

Each of the six is charged with one count of attempting to influence a public servant, which is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to six years in prison, and one count of perjury, a Class 2 misdemeanor punishable by up to 120 days in jail.

Diana Watt, a woman with a Florida drivers license, was Grassfire’s leader, according to an arrest affidavit. She is charged, along with Alex Joseph, Terris Kintchen, Patrick Rimpel, Jordahni Rimpel and Aliyah Moss.

Watt’s arrest affidavit was filed in February and the others were filed June 13. The accused have not been arrested, according to the attorney general’s office. Andersen is not suspected of wrongdoing, the office said.

A website for Grassfire was no longer active Tuesday.

Colorado congressional candidates must collect 1,500 signatures from voters in the district they want to represent to make the ballot, or they may go through the caucus and assembly process.

This is a developing story that will be updated.