The inaugural chief of Colorado’s new Behavioral Health Administration has lasted little more than a year in the position.

Dr. Morgan Medlock, a public health expert who had previously been chief medical officer for the Washington, D.C., Department of Behavioral Health, was in charge of Colorado’s new administration for about 15 months.

Without mentioning Medlock’s name, Gov. Jared Polis’ office announced in a news release Monday that the state’s human services director would take over as interim head of the Behavioral Health Administration, “effective immediately.”

Michelle Barnes, who already oversees the state’s child welfare system and adult protective services as head of the Colorado Department of Human Services, will take on supervision of the Behavioral Health Administration as a nationwide search for a new commissioner takes place.

Dr. Morgan Medlock became Colorado’s first behavioral health commissioner in January 2022.

“The governor’s commitment to ensuring Coloradans have access to mental health and substance use disorder services remains strong,” Polis’ office said.

When he appointed Medlock to his cabinet, Polis called it part of the “transformational change” in the state’s behavioral health system.

The governor announced plans to create a new administration focused on mental health in 2020 at the recommendation of a task force that had met for the previous year. The group traveled the state hearing stories of a fragmented system that left people without access to suicide prevention, substance abuse treatment and other mental health care. The group called for a centralized office for mental health to replace the splintered system that included 75 programs spread across three state agencies.

Prior to the new administration, the state’s suicide prevention office was part of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, yet 24-hour, walk-in services for mental health were overseen by the Colorado Department of Human Services. Substance abuse programs were housed within the human services department, but many were funded by the state Department of Health Care Policy and Financing.

Barnes was chair of that task force. Now, her six-person senior executive team at the human services department will serve as co-interim directors of the department while Barnes takes over the Behavioral Health Administration, the governor’s office said. Polis’ spokesperson Conor Cahill did not immediately respond to a request for further comment Monday evening.

The Behavioral Health Administration was created as Colorado poured $450 million in federal COVID relief funds into mental health services. The BHA so far has invested more than $150 million in services, the governor’s office said.

Medlock, a physician, was chosen in January 2022 to lead a new era for mental health in Colorado. She spent her first two months on the job touring the state’s mental health hospitals, community mental health clinics and substance abuse treatment centers.

In an interview with The Sun last year, Medlock said her first priority was to make sure people know where to go for treatment, a plan that required help from libraries, homeless shelters and doctor’s offices. She also had ambitions to create a system in which people could receive mental health and substance abuse treatment in the same clinics.