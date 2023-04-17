This story first appeared in a Colorado Community Media newspaper. Support CCM’s neighborhood news. The Colorado Sun is an owner of CCM.

Douglas County School District will pay former superintendent Corey Wise more than $800,000 to settle claims that his firing amounted to discrimination.

Wise sued the school district and four school board members — Becky Myers, Mike Peterson, Christy Williams and Kaylee Winegar — in April 2022 after he was fired without cause, claiming he was dismissed for advocating for marginalized students, including favoring a mask policy in schools and his efforts to implement the district’s equity policy.

Under the settlement, the school district will pay Wise $270,733 for the remainder of his superintendent contract, as well as $562,000 to resolve the lawsuit. According to a news release from Wise’s attorneys, the money will come from the district’s insurance policies, so no money will be diverted from students.

“Mr. Wise has always cared first and foremost about the students of Douglas County — each and every one of them, not just some of them,” Wise’s attorneys said in a statement. “Hopefully, his story sheds light on the dangers of politicizing student education and spreading misinformation about students, personnel, curriculum, and school policies.”

The school district said on Monday it did not have any comment on the settlement.

Wise’s attorneys added that Wise was thankful for the support he had received from community members and he urged the district to continue to focus on educational equity.

On the day before Wise was fired, more than 1,000 Douglas County teachers called out sick and students walked out of class to protest the termination.

Wise’s firing came under extra scrutiny when school board members Elizabeth Hanson, Susan Meek and David Ray alleged the decision had been made outside of public meetings, which would violate Colorado’s Open Meetings Law.

Douglas County resident Bob Marshall, who is now also a state house representative, sued the district over the alleged open meetings law violation and that suit is still in court.

In a preliminary order issued in March, Douglas County District Court Judge Jeffrey Holmes agreed that the board members had violated the Open Meetings Law and ordered the members to conduct all public business in public meetings and follow the law.

School board members Myers, Peterson, Williams and Winegar maintain they did not violate any laws.

Wise currently works for the Cherry Creek School District.