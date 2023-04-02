The 403 fire burning west of Colorado Springs is 25% contained and did not grow much after its more than 1,000-acre run, officials fighting the fire said Sunday morning.

The fire started Thursday morning south of Lake George in Park County and moved quickly to the northeast boosted by 75 mph wind gusts. As of Sunday, the fire had burned 1,388 acres. Officials said there was no growth of the fire Saturday. About 120 people are fighting the fire, which is burning in an area about 30 miles west of Colorado Springs.

Winds are expected to gust near 35 mph Sunday.

Along with aerial drops of water Saturday, ground crews built fire lines using bulldozers, snowbanks and natural features, officials said. Crews are also using back burns to slow the fire, said Jay Teague, the director of the Teller County Office of Emergency Management.

No injuries have been reported and no structures had burned as of Saturday evening.

Officials indicated Friday the 403 fire was human caused and on Saturday, Park County Sheriff’s Lt. Jennifer Plutt said investigation is being handled by her department and the U.S. Forest Service.

“I had several officers out there yesterday with the fire units,” Plutt said Saturday. “As soon as we know and we feel comfortable with what has been discovered, we will let everyone know.”