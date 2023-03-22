A student at Denver’s East High School shot two school administrators who were searching him Wednesday morning, according to police, leaving one with life-threatening injuries.

The Denver Police Department said the administrators are deans and that both are men. One is in serious but stable condition. The other is in surgery in critical condition.

The student has not been arrested.

The deans were conducting a search of the student when they found a gun. The student then grabbed the weapon and opened fire, police said during a news conference.

Police said the “suspect is no longer on scene,” though they believe they know his identity. Authorities say he is possibly armed. They declined to release his name, saying he is a minor.

Officers were preparing to search the student’s home, and seeking to speak with his friends and associates for information on his whereabouts.

The shooting happened at about 10 a.m., triggering a lockdown that the school began lifting an hour later, in phases.

The shooting happened at about 10 a.m., triggering a lockdown that the school began lifting an hour later, in phases. By 1 p.m., most parents and students had left school grounds, after making their way through heavy traffic and past police blockades. Yellow police tape kept the public away from students as they exited the school.

Police officers will be present at the school for the rest of the year to serve as additional security, police said at the news briefing. Denver’s mayor doubled down on a pledge to control violence in schools.

LEFT: A man holds hands with a student following their reunion after a school shooting at East High School Wednesday. RIGHT: Denver Police Department Chief Ron Thomas stands outside of East High School. (David Zalubowski, AP Photo)

“We must continue to work on addressing safety in our school buildings and our city in general, and we will,” Mayor Michael Hancock said.

As East High released students on Wednesday, some reflected on the familiar terror of school violence.

A first-year East High student, waiting for his parents at Colfax and Esplanade, said shootings have become too frequent in Denver schools, shaking his sense of safety.

“It feels like it just keeps happening and nothing is changing,” he said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because he fears reprisals from the shooter.



“Every single time this happens, almost always, you miss a day of school,” the student added. “It’s getting in the way of learning. It’s getting in the way of people feeling safe at school so people don’t want to go to school.”

The father of an East High senior said his daughter sent him a text message when gunshots rang out, saying she could hear screaming and was having a panic attack.

He called the shooting “ridiculous” and “frustrating” and another sign that “the gun lobbyists have already won,” given the prevalence of guns.

“It’s a nightmare, but it’s the way it is. And there’s nothing I can do about it, except wait to comfort my daughter and take her out to lunch. And that’s it.



“This is just the world now,” he added. “This is life. Another school shooting.”

Lizzie Graves, a 10th grader, said she was in the school auditorium at a presentation celebrating Latino culture when the attack occurred.

“It’s really scary, but at a certain point, I think we got desensitized because it’s happened so much,” she said. “I’m a little shaken up.”

Her parents are worried about her safety at East High and have told her she can move to another school. But she wants to stay.

“I really like East,” she said. “I love how diverse it is. And I just love everybody here.”

She said she wants more police officers on school grounds, however, and “higher security in general.”

Parents demand that the chief of police and mayor talk to them as the women wait for students to be walked out after two administrators shot and wounded after a handgun was found during a daily search of a student at Denver East High School. (David Zalubowski, AP Photo)

This is the second shooting in six weeks at East High School. A student died in the first.

On Feb. 13, Luis Garcia was shot while sitting inside a car just north of the school. He died March 1.

Students held a protest in early March following Garcia’s death, marching to the Colorado Capitol and demanding action to stop gun violence.

“We are all just confused and questioning how many times does it take for us to start moving forward and treat gun violence differently,” Wesley Krebs, a 17-year-old East student, said at the protest. “All of us have kind of adapted to how things like this are kind of normal now, which is kind of terrifying.”

In late February, Colorado Democrats introduced a package of bills intended to stem gun violence, including proposals to raise the age to purchase all guns to 21, impose a three-day waiting period on firearms purchases, and expand the state’s existing red flag law.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Sun reporters Jesse Paul and Tatiana Flowers contributed to this story.

CORRECTION: This story was updated at 11:35 a.m. on Wednesday, March 22, 2022, to clarify that the wounded men were both school administrators, working as deans.