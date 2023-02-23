Health care providers, district attorneys and teachers would be added to the list of people who can ask a judge to order the temporary seizure of someone’s firearms in Colorado under a bill set to be introduced Thursday in the legislature.

The proposed expansion of Colorado’s so-called red flag law comes less than six months after a mass shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs by a suspect who was known to police and had a history of threatening behavior. Law enforcement and the suspect’s family members, however — who are effectively the only groups who can pursue a red flag gun seizure now — never tried to prevent the alleged shooter from purchasing a gun.

“We’re expanding who can file (a seizure petition), but we’re not changing the criteria,” said Senate President Steve Fenberg, a Boulder County Democrat. “We’re not changing the process.”

The details of the forthcoming bill were unveiled at a news conference at the state Capitol where Democrats also formally announced three other pieces of gun-control legislation, all of which were expected.

The other bills would:

Raise the age to purchase or possess a shotgun or rifle to 21, matching the current law for handguns. There would be exceptions for members of the military, police, hunters and people younger than 21 who are under the supervision of someone who is older.

Make it easier to sue gun manufacturers and sellers

Impose a three-day waiting period between when someone purchases a gun and can take possession of the weapon

“While this, today, is an expanded step of what we can do to protect lives, this is still part of the journey,” said Assistant House Majority Leader Jennifer Bacon, a Denver Democrat. “You can expect us to continue this work.”

The news conference was twice interrupted by a fire alarm, though there was no smoke or fire reported in the Capitol building.

Republicans and gun rights groups are expected to fight the new legislation, which should otherwise cruise through the Democratic-controlled Colorado General Assembly. Gov. Jared Polis appears to support the measures unveiled Thursday.

Colorado’s red flag law was passed by Democrats along party lines in 2019. It allows a judge to issue an an extreme risk protection order, or ERPO, if a petitioner — generally limited to law enforcement or a family member — can show that a person “poses a significant risk of causing personal injury to self or others by having in his or her custody or control a firearm or by purchasing, possessing or receiving a firearm.”

If the order is granted, the judge must rule within 14 days whether to extend the seizure period and prevent the person from buying or possessing guns for up to 364 days. The judge is required to determine whether evidence is clear and convincing in weighing whether a person is a significant risk to themselves or others when deciding whether to extend the seizure order.

The process is a civil one, not criminal, and a person can ask a judge who orders a firearm seizure to reconsider, though the burden of proof then shifts to the person whose guns were taken away to prove that they should get them back.

When a seizure is ordered, the owner of the firearms must turn their weapons over to an authorized dealer or to law enforcement. If law enforcement pursues a seizure order, investigators are also supposed to file a search warrant to try to find any guns that a person may not have surrendered.

If law enforcement doesn’t initiate a seizure order but one is granted, the law enforcement agency where the person lives is tasked with serving the order.

Sen. Tom Sullivan, a Centennial Democrat whose son was murdered in the 2012 Aurora theater shooting, is one of the lead sponsors of the bill. He’s confident the tragedy would have been prevented if the red flag law and the expansion had been in place.

The theater shooting gunman was being treated by a mental health care provider whom he told that he was having homicidal thoughts.

“We could have had a chance to change the most horrific night in Colorado history,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan said teachers, health care providers — defined as mental and physical health care providers — and district attorneys wouldn’t be liable if they failed to seek a red flag seizure order against someone who goes on to harm themselves or others. “We’re not mandating that they do anything,” he said.

Sullivan also said teachers, health care providers and district attorneys would be shielded from workplace consequences if they pursue an order that is rejected by a judge.

Colorado Democrats are also expected to unveil a bill at the Capitol this year regulating so-called ghost guns, which are homemade and can’t be traced. It’s also possible that a measure banning the sale and transfer of so-called assault weapons is introduced, though the governor has signaled he opposed the policy.

