With 17 candidates running in Denver’s April 4 election to be city’s next mayor, it’s difficult to really get to know each one. We’re here to help.

The Colorado Sun figured we’d introduce Denverites to the candidates through the way most people know and interact with the Mile High City’s mayor: the sound of their voice on the Denver International Airport train as it approaches the baggage claim.

We asked each candidate to record their own 15-second airport train greeting. The Sun also asked each candidate to share their campaign platform. Finally, we provided a brief biography and, even though the mayoral race is nonpartisan, information on the party affiliation of each contender.

If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote on April 4, the top two vote-getters will advance to a June 6 runoff, so the race for the job that pays nearly $200,000 a year could run well into late spring.

Holllllld on please. This article is departing the station for all candidates (who responded to our request).

The candidate order in this article is the same as it will appear on the ballot. The candidates’ platforms are shared verbatim with light editing for style and clarity.

☀ PAST COVERAGE Opinion: Congress should deliver holiday COVID-19 relief Trinidad Rodriguez Bio: Trinidad Rodriguez is a Denver native whose career has been in finance. He served as a board member for the Denver Housing Authority and the Downtown Denver Partnership, and was part of Blueprint Denver, a task force charged with creating a master plan for the Mile High City. In the 1990s, he worked as a policy adviser in then-Gov. Roy Romer’s administration. Voter registration: Democratic Website: trinidad4denver.com Candidate-submitted platform: Trinidad’s vision for Denver is to build a city where every Denverite, regardless of the neighborhood they’re in, can achieve their version of success. His top three issues are tackling homelessness, public safety and affordability. The first step to address homelessness is to declare an emergency to set up a temporary field treatment center, and provide unhoused folks who are treatment resistant and pose a threat to themselves or others with treatment on a voluntary and involuntary basis. The first step to address public safety is to restore Denver’s police ranks so that it is proportional to the population size. And to address affordability is to both accelerate and increase the supply and diversity of housing, and invest in education to raise incomes. Denver7 interview >>

(Martinez did not submit an airport train recording.) Aurelio Martinez Bio: Aurelio Martinez grew up in Denver. He is a small-business owner and former boxer. Voter registration: Martinez switched his registration to unaffiliated from Democratic in 2020. Website: amfdm.com Candidate-submitted platform: Candidate-submitted platform: Martinez did not respond to The Sun’s request for information, nor did he submit an airport train greeting. Martinez’s website says he wants to focus on housing and gentrification, homelessness and beautifying Denver. Denver7 interview >>

Thomas Wolf Bio: Thomas Wolf is an investment and finance specialist. He is a managing director at CREWE, a Denver investment banking and wealth management firm, and has an MBA in finance from the University of Denver. He has also done nonprofit work in affordable housing, art and education. Voter registration: Wolf switched to unaffiliated from Libertarian in 2019. Website: wolfdenvermayor.com Candidate-submitted platform: Encampments are our root problem and require our tough love. Encampments are destroying Denver physically, mentally and financially. If you have seen, smelled, or heard an encampment, I am sure you can quickly join me in acknowledging this as a humanitarian crisis. Shelter is the answer, provided by your city on its land and within its surplus buildings. To not shelter Denver’s neediest is inhumane and inexcusable. 9News interview >>

(Gardner did not submit an airport train recording.) Al Gardner Bio: Al Gardner describes himself as an information technology executive. Voter registration: Gardner switched his affiliation to Democratic from Republican in July 2019. He was also registered as a Democrat from 2012 to 2014. Website: algardnerformayor.com Candidate-submitted platform: Gardner did not respond to The Sun’s request for information, nor did he submit an airport train greeting. Gardner’s website says he is focused on economic growth, public safety and “affordable living.” Denver7 interview >>

☀ PAST COVERAGE SunLit Special: “The Holly” tells the story of Terrance Roberts, his Denver neighborhood and much more Terrance Roberts Bio: Terrance Roberts is an anti-gang and social justice activist based in Denver’s Park Hill neighborhood. He’s the subject of the book and documentary “The Holly: Five Bullets, One Gun, and the Struggle to Save an American Neighborhood.” Roberts was a leader in the Bloods gang in Denver, but separated from the group after serving prison time. Roberts shot a man in 2013 who he said was threatening him. A jury acquitted Roberts of charges, including attempted murder, in the case. Voter registration: Roberts changed his registration to Democratic from unaffiliated in 2021. Website: terrancerobertsformayor.com Candidate-submitted platform: I am running for mayor to save our city by housing every single person in Denver and getting poverty off our streets. We cannot expect to live in a safe community when our neighbors are attempting to survive in the streets. By creating a public bank that funds public social housing for everyone, regardless of income, we will end homelessness and make our community safer for everyone. This bank will create the opportunity for economic retention instead of lining the pockets of banks with the profits of our investments. We must strengthen our democracy by reducing the term of the mayor, instituting ranked-choice voting, and making many of the current mayoral appointments either elected or appointed by City Council. Lastly, we must help our local small businesses. We must also make Denver accessible to all residents by making Denver a 24-hour, all-inclusive city by pushing back closing hours for businesses to prevent cluttered and dangerous situations when bars let out. We can incentivize businesses to stay open later to serve residents who work late and miss out on the opportunity to participate in city culture Denver7 interview >>

☀ PAST COVERAGE Colorado’s Tattered Cover bookstore sold, will become nation’s largest Black-led bookseller Kwame Spearman Bio: Kwame Spearman is a Denver native who attended East High School and holds degrees from Yale Law School, Harvard Business School and Columbia University. He is the co-owner of the Tattered Cover Book Store. Voter registration: Democratic Website: kwamefordenver.com Candidate-submitted platform: Kwame is committed to building the city we deserve — and can afford. His plan for revitalizing Denver focuses on building a thriving local economy that supports, hires and develops locally, on providing world-class education and workforce development opportunities, on building Denver-first infrastructure and public transportation, and on addressing the needs of our unhoused neighbors and tackling rising crime. 9News interview >>

(Behrens did not submit an airport train recording.) Renate Behrens Bio: Renate Behrens is a native of Germany who moved to Colorado in 2008. She has experienced homelessness in Denver. Voter registration: Unaffiliated Website: None Candidate-submitted platform (lightly edited for clarity): What I want to do is remove the brown cloud by offering free, improved public transportation for everyone so no one has to commute by car. We would finally be able to breathe better and make gardens/parks out of the no-use parking spots. I will encourage homeowners to swap their grass/lawn for a productive garden or original CO vegetation. Homelessness: I will buy second-hand, prefabricated houses, like mobile homes. Six simple units each cost $25,000 to $30,000. I want to install them on public land inside the city, even downtown. But I will not share where right now. Every government employee/official should be obliged to use public transportation only. I will improve roads. We are the greatest pothole country on Earth. If we cannot do the job properly, hire Europeans! Sidewalks. If on city property, they should be maintained by the city or by prisoners. We have an abundance of them. 9News interview >>

(Walsh did not submit an airport train recording.) ☀ PAST COVERAGE Opinion: The right to strike is the right to be treated as a human James Walsh Bio: James Walsh has taught history and political science courses at the University of Colorado Denver since 1998. He founded the Romero Theater Troupe, an all-volunteer social justice community theater group. Voter registration: Unaffiliated Website: jimwalshformayor.com Candidate-submitted platform: Walsh did not respond to The Sun’s request for information, nor did he submit an airport train greeting. Walsh’s website says as mayor he would “ensure that the principles of harm reduction are implemented in public health policy” and that he would “build spaces in city government where communities who are directly impacted by policies — such as those who are unhoused or undocumented — have a direct voice in crafting those policies.” Denver7 interview >>

Andy Rougeot Bio: Andy Rougeot is a former U.S. Army officer and small-business owner who moved to Colorado in 2011 when he was assigned to Fort Carson in Colorado Springs. Rougeot, a graduate of Harvard Business School who owned a company that did commercial property maintenance, lives in Denver with his wife and their two daughters. He is the son of the CEO of Sephora. Voter registration: Republican Website: andyfordenver.com Candidate-submitted platform: Andy Rougeot is running for mayor to fight for Denver’s future making our streets safe, enforcing the camping ban and making housing more affordable. Andy will make our city safer by adding 400 more police officers to the Denver Police Department and improve policing with more training and better funding for law enforcement. Denver deserves leadership with the resolve to address our homelessness crisis head on. Andy will enforce the camping ban to get homeless people into drug addiction and mental health services, while increasing support for programs that address the root causes of most chronic homelessness — mental illness and addiction. Andy will fight for Denver’s future and make housing more affordable by reducing out-of-control regulations that have contributed to Denver’s skyrocketing cost for housing. Every Denverite who wants to own a home in our beautiful city deserves the opportunity to build a future for their family.

(Treta did not submit an airport train recording.) Robert Treta Bio: Robert Treta, who moved to Denver from New Jersey in 1996, is a contractor. Voter registration: Treta switched his registration to unaffiliated from Democratic in late 2022. Website: roberttretafordenvermayor.com Candidate-submitted platform: Treta did not respond to The Sun’s request for information, nor did he submit an airport train greeting. Treta’s website says he wants to address homelessness, improve air quality and boost renewable energy. Denver7 interview >>

☀ PAST COVERAGE Councilwoman Ortega, Sen. Moreno: “Building back better” means an opportunity for environmental justice for all communities Debbie Ortega Bio: Debbie Ortega is an at-large Denver city councilwoman. She helped lead the push for an ordinance prompting the cleanup of environmental waste in Denver’s Globeville and Elyria-Swansea neighborhoods. Voter registration: Democratic Website: debbieortega.com Candidate-submitted platform: Our next mayor will shape what Denver looks like for decades to come, and Debbie is prepared to hit the ground running with specific plans for our shared challenges and opportunities: Attainable housing: Hardworking people should be able to live in Denver. Debbie will invest in alternative housing and identify vacant public lands for manufactured housing at 40% the cost of on-site new construction. She will fix the broken permitting process to bring affordable housing online more efficiently.

Public safety: As mayor, Debbie will set up a Metro Crime Task Force to stop the flow of lethal drugs and guns, and crack down on car, bike and catalytic converter crimes. She will invest in recruitment, retention and training in public safety departments to build stronger community-police relationships and expand patrols in neighborhoods.

Homelessness: There is no one-size-fits-all solution to homelessness, but Denver needs more treatment beds for unhoused people in crisis. Debbie will declare homelessness a public emergency to mobilize resources. She will expand single-room occupancy housing and prioritize regional partnerships for wraparound services — including the missing piece of job connection and helping people to self-sufficiency. Denver7 interview >>