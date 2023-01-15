The 117th National Western Stock Show is well underway, with show barns, livestock pens and rodeo arenas filled with lowing, snorting, barking and heehawing animals.
The lambs aren’t exactly silent at the National Western complex, but we really don’t hear from the performers starring in the show. Here’s what illustrator Peter Moore thinks he might have overheard at the Super Bowl of livestock shows.
Near the swine pens …
In the poultry cages …
At the rodeo
At the stock-dog trials
When the grand champion steer shows up in the lobby of the Brown Palace
The National Western Stock Show runs through Jan. 22. Check out the offerings on the schedule.
