It’s Election Day!

If you haven’t cast your ballot yet, that’s OK. You have until 7 p.m. to drop it off at one of your county’s drop boxes or to vote in person. (Here’s where to find the drop boxes and in-person polling locations nearest you.) It’s far too late to mail your ballot back in.

If you need help understanding what’s on your ballot, we’ve got you covered with our voter guide. There are 11 statewide questions on the ballot this year, and some of the measures are quite complicated. We have lots of information on the candidates running for statewide office, as well as in the state’s three competitive congressional districts.

And if you want to know who is raising and spending the most money on this year’s elections, we’ve got details on that, too.

Colorado Sun reporters, photographers and editors are fanning out across the state today to cover the election.

We will post stories about races once they have been called by our partners at The Associated Press or if the outcome will be too close to call on election night. We don’t write about early returns like other news outlets because they can be misleading. Our reporters will be tweeting analysis of the returns in the meantime.

We’re expecting a lot of last-minute ballots this year, especially from Republican voters, which will slow the counting process. While results will start being posted at about 7:30 p.m., it may be quite awhile before races are called. If you have questions, you can send them to us at questions@coloradosun.com.

Republican voters are waiting until the 11th hour to vote

11/8/2022 9:12:39 AM | SHARE:

Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer, a state senator running to represent Colorado’s 8th Congressional District, speaks to voters Monday at a diner in Brighton. “It used to be Republicans were the first ones in,” Kirkmeyer said. “That’s flipped.” (Jesse Paul, The Colorado Sun)

Republican voters are waiting until the last minute to drop off their ballots and that’s stoking some anxiety among GOP candidates and officials.

In past midterm elections in Colorado, Republicans have turned in their ballots earlier than Democrats. This year, the opposite is happening, in part because of lingering conspiracy theories about the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

“Day-of voting, in-person, blue pen, fresh paper ballot is where it’s at,” Sherronna Bishop, a Western Slope resident and ally of indicted Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, said over the weekend on her podcast. “That’s at least one thing we can be doing so that we don’t give away how many ballots they need to have in order to overcome who we vote for as our governor, as our secretary of state.”

Kristi Burton Brown, chairwoman of the Colorado GOP, says that while some county parties have been telling Republicans to wait until the last minute to cast their ballots, the state party has been encouraging the opposite.

“You don’t know if your kids are going to have the flu or there’s going to be a snowstorm on Election Day,” she said.

But Burton Brown pointed out that while fewer Republicans had submitted their ballots as of Monday morning, the GOP turnout rate among registered Republicans in Colorado was on par with the turnout rate for Democrats — both were at 41%. The rates are the same because although fewer GOP voters had turned in ballots, there are fewer registered Republicans than Democrats in Colorado — 940,970 active registered Republicans compared with 1,058,592 active registered Democrats as of Nov. 1.

“We would have to beat (Democrats) by 7.5 (percentage points) in turnout to tie them in numbers,” she said. “I honestly don’t think we’ll quite get there.” That means the GOP will have to get even more support from unaffiliated voters, who make up 46% of the electorate, to win Tuesday.

Ballot returns by party affiliation as of 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office, which produced this graphic. Turnout is way down from 2020 and 2018.

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Joe O’Dea said he thinks GOP voters will come through in the end. “They’re fired up. They’re gonna turn out,” he said Monday as he cast his ballot in Greenwood Village.

O’Dea said the $2 million he gave to his campaign in the home stretch was aimed at boosting turnout. “We got to get people to turn out, that’s what we’re doing,” he said. “We’re working hard on it.”

State Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, the Republican candidate in Colorado’s new 8th Congressional District, said the late GOP turnout “means the vote count comes in a little bit later.”

“But that’s OK,” she said. “We’re going to call them and tell them they gotta go get their vote in.”

!!MORE!!: Kirkmeyer, speaking at a town hall Monday in Thornton, doubled down on a false claim in a recent TV ad about her opponent, Democratic state Rep. Yadira Caraveo, voting for a bill legalizing fentanyl. (A 2019 bill passed by the legislature made personal-use possession of up to 4 grams of fentanyl a misdemeanor, while a 2021 measure made it a felony to possess one or more grams for personal use and increased penalties for dealers. Caraveo voted for both.)

“I know you probably have all heard what a horrible person I am because I said that they legalized fentanyl,” said Kirkmeyer, who voted against the 2021 bill and wasn’t a state lawmaker in 2019. “People should actually read the law.”

She said a provision in the 2021 bill offering prosecutorial immunity to people who report an overdose is “essentially legalizing fentanyl.”

“If you’re not going to get arrested for killing someone by pushing poison on them, that’s essentially legalizing fentanyl,” she said. “Go look up the definition of legalize. That’s what I’m going to tell (9News anchor) Kyle Clark.”

— Jesse Paul