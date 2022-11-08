Jason Crow talks to people.
U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., greets guests before first lady Jill Biden opens the White House Initiative Latino Economic Summit Denver on March 26, 2022, in Denver. (David Zalubowski, AP Photo)
Colorado Election News and Results

WASHINGTON — Democrat Jason Crow wins reelection to U.S. House in Colorado’s 6th Congressional District.

The Associated Press

