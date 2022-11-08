A close up of Doug Lamborn
In this June 16, 2014 file photo, incumbent U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, (R-Colo.), speaks during the GOP congressional debate at Centennial Hall in Colorado Springs, Colo. (AP Photo/ Julia Moss Colorado Springs Gazette, file)
Colorado Election News and Results

WASHINGTON — Republican Doug Lamborn wins reelection to U.S. House in Colorado’s 5th Congressional District.

The Associated Press

Email: newsroom@coloradosun.com