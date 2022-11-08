WASHINGTON — Republican Doug Lamborn wins reelection to U.S. House in Colorado’s 5th Congressional District. ☀ OUR RECOMMENDATIONS Colorado voters poised to cut the state’s income tax rate for the second time in two years 10:56 PM MST on Nov 8, 202210:57 PM MST on Nov 8, 2022 Amendment D: Colorado governor gains right to reassign judges to newly assigned judicial district 10:55 PM MST on Nov 8, 202210:55 PM MST on Nov 8, 2022 Colorado voters divided on proposal to legalize “magic mushrooms,” other natural psychedelic drugs 10:53 PM MST on Nov 8, 202210:57 PM MST on Nov 8, 2022 The Associated Press Email: newsroom@coloradosun.com More by The Associated Press