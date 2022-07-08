Skip to contents

What’d I Miss?: Myra offers a modest proposal after Roe v. Wade rollback

R. Alan Brooks and Cori Redford
2:12 AM MDT on Jul 8, 2022

Myra has missed 30 years of her life, due to a coma, but has found a new friendship with her young neighbor, Ossie. Together, they both are searching for their place in this world.

R. Alan Brooks
Cori Redford

