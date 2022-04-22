Democratic state representative arrested in Broomfield on DUI charge

Democratic state Rep. Matt Gray was arrested Thursday by Broomfield Police Department officers on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The address that police say he was arrested at is an elementary school.

The 42-year-old, who lives in Broomfield, is in the final year of his third two-year term in the Colorado House. He has filed to run for reelection in November.

Gray was marked excused from the House on Friday. He did not immediately respond to a text message seeking comment.

House Speaker Alec Garnett, D-Denver, said in a written statement that we was “deeply saddened and disappointed.”

“I don’t have all the facts at the moment, but it’s my belief that he has been struggling with alcoholism for some time now,” Garnett said. “I’m very thankful no one appears to have been hurt, and I strongly believe he needs to take time — beginning right now — to get the help he needs.”

The Broomfield Police Department told The Colorado Sun that Gray was arrested at about 5:30 p.m. at 13770 Broadlands Drive. That’s the address of Coyote Ridge Elementary School.

Police say Gray was booked into the Broomfield Detention Center and later released.

State Rep. Matt Gray.

Gray, a former prosecutor, was first elected in 2016 and has championed transportation issues at the Capitol, particularly around funding road and transit projects. He was also one of the architects of Colorado’s new paid family and parental leave program, approved by voters in 2020.

The 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, which prosecutes cases in Broomfield and Adams counties, referred questions to the Broomfield Police Department. Gray used to be a deputy district attorney at the office.

There are about three weeks left in Colorado’s 2022 legislative session.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

CORRECTION: This story was updated at 10:10 a.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022, to correct an error about how many terms state Rep. Matt Gray has served in the legislature. He is in his third term and has filed to run for reelection in November.