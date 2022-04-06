Skip to contents

Aurora fires police Chief Vanessa Wilson, cites poor management

Police Chief Vanessa Wilson was the first woman to lead the department and was named chief as the city faced scrutiny over Elijah McClain’s death

Olivia Prentzel
9:34 AM MDT on Apr 6, 2022
Vanessa Wilson, Aurora Chief of Police speaks with the media. Aurora police investigate a shooting at Nome Park, adjacent to East 12th Avenue and Nome Street in Aurora, Colorado The shooting on Nov. 15, 2021. (Jeremy Sparig, Special to The Colorado Sun).
Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson has been fired, city staff announced Wednesday morning.

“It is clear that Chief Wilson has prioritized community involvement. However, the police chief also needs to effectively manage the operations of the department, effectively engage with staff, build morale, and validate employee feedback. To provide the level of public safety that our community deserves, a change in leadership must occur,” City Manager Jim Twombly said in a statement.

Division Chief Chris Juul will temporarily oversee operations at the department as the city works to name an interim chief, the city said in a news release.

The city will also open a nationwide search for a permanent chief.

Rumors that Wilson was leaving the department circulated, but the chief’s attorney said as recently as last week that she did not plan to resign or retire from the department

Wilson became the first woman to lead the department when she was named interim chief in December 2019. She has been with the Aurora Police Department for 25 years. 

Wilson faced scrutiny during her tenure as she made attempts to change the department’s culture and restore its relationship with the community. As chief she managed the fallout from the killing of McClain, as well as after Aurora police officers wrongly handcuffed a group of young Black girls during a stolen car investigation.

Her firing comes about a month after an independent consulting firm’s audit revealed a backlog of more than 2,500 police reports, relating to car jackings, child abuse and murder across the city. More than 1,000 of the unprocessed reports were from 2021.

The audit, conducted by Florida-based PRI Management Group, said the department was aware of the backlog but took “insufficient steps to correct this high-liability matter.” The delay in processing could enable suspects who might otherwise have been investigated and taken into custody to re-offend, Ed Claughton, the author of the audit, wrote. 

The audit also found that several thousands court-ordered record seals and expungements were not fully processed and more than 1,000 public records requests had not been fulfilled.

“The level of risk facing the police department is astounding,” Claughton wrote.

The city manager will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. 

Neither Wilson nor her attorney were immediately available to comment.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Olivia Prentzel

The Colorado Sun — 619-607-5210 oliviaprentzel@coloradosun.com

