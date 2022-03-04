Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Crime and Courts

Colorado task force refers 17 cases of unemployment fraud to prosecutors

All are suspected of unemployment insurance fraud that “exceeds $300,000.” Colorado has paid $33.7 million in unemployment fraud and recovered $44.3 million so far.

Tamara Chuang
4:59 PM MST on Mar 4, 2022
  • Credibility:

A state task force investigating suspicious jobless claims has now referred 17 cases for criminal prosecution, the Colorado Attorney General’s Office said Friday. 

The AG’s office, which is part of the Colorado Unemployment Fraud Task Force, said the total loss in unemployment fraud “exceeds $300,000.” 

“These are complex cases that take time to develop, and now several cases have been referred to various DAs for prosecution,” Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a news release. “There’s more to come and we’ll continue to work diligently to hold those accountable who seek to cheat the state and engage in identity theft.”

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser. (Jesse Paul, The Colorado Sun)

The AG’s office highlighted a handful of cases but declined to share details on others since there are still active investigations going on. The public cases include: 

  • Anthony Zaghab, a Centennial resident, who was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison in December for falsifying applications for COVID-related relief funds and obtaining $41,511 in pandemic unemployment benefits from Colorado, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
  • Daniel Stonebarger pleaded guilty to wire fraud and is expected to be ordered to pay $28,142 in restitution to CDLE for unemployment benefits he wasn’t entitled to. His sentencing is set for April 22 in U.S. District Court, according to the AG’s office.
  • District Attorney Josh Vogel in Prowers County District Court filed separate complaints against Brian Lee Lucero and Judy Faith Abdo, for using deception to collect between $20,000 and $100,000 in unemployment benefits. Lucero is accused of impersonating another individual to file for unemployment. Abdo is alleged to have used an altered tax form to qualify for a larger weekly benefits payment. A third individual in the region also faces charges with a warrant issued for their arrest.
  • James William Emerick faces a two-count complaint of theft and cybercrime in a case filed in Jefferson County District Court by DA Alexis King of the First Judicial District.

The task force was created last March after the incessant attacks on the state’s unemployment system by local and international fraudsters. Of the 17 cases, 14 were sent to district attorneys statewide, one to the Attorney General’s Office and two to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado.

The 17 cases are likely just a fraction of what’s under investigation but additional case details are not yet available, said Lawrence Pacheco, a spokesman for the AG’s office. 

“We expect more case referrals in the near future,” Pacheco added. 

The state’s labor department has been fighting fraud since the pandemic began. While some states like California reported paying $20 billion in unemployment benefits in fraudulent claims, Colorado officials say it’s been much less here because they implemented anti-fraud triggers that put payments on hold until they are investigated. 

On Friday, officials at the state’s labor department said its latest data shows that 68,602 unique claims have been confirmed fraudulent. Of those, $33.7 million was paid to accounts deemed fraudulent. 

Another $671 million in possible payments were stopped thanks to the labor department’s anti-fraud tools.  And another $44.3 million in payments were recovered from banking institutions, said Phil Spesshardt, director of the Division of Unemployment Insurance.

That’s up from the $30 million CDLE confirmed as fraud in December, along with $600 million put on hold due to suspected fraud and $40 million recovered from banks.

After pandemic benefits ended in September, suspicious claims dropped to about 20% of incoming claims, though that changed after the Marshall fire in Boulder County. Fire victims were eligible for disaster unemployment assistance and that brought on a new wave of fraudulent filings.  

“We are currently finding that 90% of all DUA claims filed are fraudulent,” Spesshardt said in an email. “These include claims with fictitious tax documentation uploaded to the system in an attempt to receive those benefits.”

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!
Tamara Chuang

The Colorado Sun — tamara@coloradosun.com Tech+Business+Economy

Read More:

The Latest

Colorado violates Americans with Disabilities Act, U.S. Justice Department finds

Colorado “unnecessarily” segregates people with physical disabilities in nursing homes, the department found.

Health
Tatiana Flowers
3 hours ago

Douglas County, Lone Tree begin recording more public meetings after being pressed by Colorado Community Media

Douglas County commissioners began recording work sessions, and the City of Lone Tree now records its regular meetings

Politics and Government
Elliott Wenzler
5:14 PM MST

Colorado task force refers 17 cases of unemployment fraud to prosecutors

All are suspected of unemployment insurance fraud that “exceeds $300,000.” Colorado has paid $33.7 million in unemployment fraud and recovered $44.3 million so far.

Crime and Courts
Tamara Chuang
4:59 PM MST

Ballot measure would steer part of TABOR tax refunds to Colorado schools

Colorado voters have consistently voted against statewide education funding measures, rejecting new taxes and holding onto their ability to get tax refunds when the economy is strong

Education
Erica Meltzer, Chalkbeat
10:37 AM MST

See more stories