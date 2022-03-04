Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Politics and Government

Douglas County, Lone Tree begin recording more public meetings after being pressed by Colorado Community Media

Douglas County commissioners began recording work sessions, and the City of Lone Tree now records its regular meetings

Elliott Wenzler
5:14 PM MST on Mar 4, 2022
A boy listens to his headphones as Douglas County Board of Health members debate allowing students and teachers to opt out of masking mandates in schools at an Oct. 8, 2021, meeting. (CCM photo)

This story first appeared in a Colorado Community Media newspaper. The Colorado Sun is an owner of CCM.

Douglas County and Lone Tree residents who can’t attend certain public government meetings in person will now be able to listen to them at any time after both entities expanded their public-access policies following questions about their practices from Colorado Community Media.

TODAY’S UNDERWRITER

Douglas County commissioners began recording work sessions, and the City of Lone Tree now records its regular meetings. 

In these meetings, city councils and county commissioners make decisions about the use of tax dollars, policies and resolutions.

During pandemic shutdowns, several government entities in the county expanded access to their public meetings, making them available to join and comment virtually. Most continued their virtual offerings even after COVID restrictions were lifted, and some said the changes resulted in more engagement from the public.

Jeff Roberts, executive director of the Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition, said the more access government provides to the public the better.

“The more information people have about what their government is doing, it’s better for our democracy,” he said. “People can participate, they can vote intelligently in elections if they know what’s going on and how decisions are made and something is being discussed that might be happening in their backyard.”

Read more at coloradocommunitymedia.com.

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!
Elliott Wenzler

Read More:

The Latest

Colorado violates Americans with Disabilities Act, U.S. Justice Department finds

Colorado “unnecessarily” segregates people with physical disabilities in nursing homes, the department found.

Health
Tatiana Flowers
3 hours ago

Douglas County, Lone Tree begin recording more public meetings after being pressed by Colorado Community Media

Douglas County commissioners began recording work sessions, and the City of Lone Tree now records its regular meetings

Politics and Government
Elliott Wenzler
5:14 PM MST

Colorado task force refers 17 cases of unemployment fraud to prosecutors

All are suspected of unemployment insurance fraud that “exceeds $300,000.” Colorado has paid $33.7 million in unemployment fraud and recovered $44.3 million so far.

Crime and Courts
Tamara Chuang
4:59 PM MST

Ballot measure would steer part of TABOR tax refunds to Colorado schools

Colorado voters have consistently voted against statewide education funding measures, rejecting new taxes and holding onto their ability to get tax refunds when the economy is strong

Education
Erica Meltzer, Chalkbeat
10:37 AM MST

See more stories