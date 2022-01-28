Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Opinion

What’d I Miss?: What if overt racism triggered legal consequences?

R. Alan Brooks and Cori Redford
2:15 AM MST on Jan 28, 2022

Myra has missed 30 years of her life, due to a coma, but has found a new friendship with her young neighbor, Ossie. Together, they both are searching for their place in this world.

< Previous | Start from the beginning |

More cartoons from The Colorado Sun

become a member!
R. Alan Brooks
Cori Redford

Read More:

The Latest

Colorado’s governor defends cuts to early childhood educator requirements, calling them a “small piece” of plan to expand preschool 

Critics of the scaled-back standards worry that they’ll put inexperienced teachers in classrooms, undermining the quality of preschool programs

Education
Erica Breunlin
45 minutes ago

Huerfano County rejects Florida investors’ plan for long-dormant Cuchara ski area

The Moss Adventures plan called for a year-round adventure park on the site of the abandoned Cuchara ski area turned county park.

Outdoors
Jason Blevins
1 hour ago

Judge rejects Colorado rafting outfitters’ lawsuit protesting mandatory minimum wage for guides

Arkansas Valley Adventures, Colorado Rafting Outfitters Association sued Biden to block rule requiring at least $15 an hour for federal contractors.

Outdoors
Jason Blevins
1 hour ago

Colorado wants to reduce plastic waste. Here are all the ways it’s happening.

Opt-in for those takeout plastic forks, napkins and soy sauce packets. No styrofoam “clamshells.” Plastic bag fees. Will Denver ban throwaway water bottles next?

Environment
Michael Booth
1 hour ago

See more stories