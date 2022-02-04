Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Opinion

What’d I Miss?: Struggling for help from Colorado’s failing mental health safety net

R. Alan Brooks and Cori Redford
2:20 AM MST on Feb 4, 2022

Myra has missed 30 years of her life, due to a coma, but has found a new friendship with her young neighbor, Ossie. Together, they both are searching for their place in this world.

< Previous | Start from the beginning |

More cartoons from The Colorado Sun

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!
R. Alan Brooks
Cori Redford

Read More:

The Latest

What’d I Miss?: Struggling for help from Colorado’s failing mental health safety net

Opinion
R. Alan Brooks
and
Cori Redford
2 minutes ago

Drew Litton: A Broncos fan’s sad and somber farewell to Tom Brady

Opinion
Drew Litton
10 minutes ago

Opinion: The Air Quality Control Commission needs to actually control air quality

Colorado’s health-protection agencies are more eager to wave through permits than hold down ozone

Opinion Columns
Art Hirsch
52 minutes ago

Colorado lawmakers reject attempt to ban mountain lion, bobcat and Canadian lynx hunting

Senate Bill 31 was rejected by the Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee during its first hearing at the Colorado Capitol

Politics and Government
Jesse Paul

See more stories