What’d I Miss?: The subtle difference between belonging and being embraced

R. Alan Brooks and Cori Redford
2:23 AM MST on Jan 21, 2022

Myra has missed 30 years of her life, due to a coma, but has found a new friendship with her young neighbor, Ossie. Together, they both are searching for their place in this world.

< Previous | Start from the beginning |

