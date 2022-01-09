Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Outdoors

Two snowshoers, dog killed in backcountry avalanche near Breckenridge

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center said the avalanche happened on Hoosier Pass, which is just south of Breckenridge off Colorado 9

Jesse Paul
8:00 PM MST on Jan 9, 2022
A photo of the avalanche on Hoosier Pass that killed two snowshoers and their dog. (Colorado Avalanche Information Center)

Two people snowshoeing with their dog were killed Saturday in a large avalanche near Breckenridge. The dog also died in the slide.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center said the avalanche happened on Hoosier Pass, which is just south of Breckenridge off Colorado 9.

TODAY’S UNDERWRITER

“The avalanche broke about 400 feet wide ran about 250 vertical feet and broke into old snow layers,” the CAIC said in a preliminary report.

Avalanche investigators said the two people and their dog “were completely buried by avalanche debris.”

Avalanche danger in Summit County and around Vail is elevated after recent heavy snowfall.

The two people killed in the avalanche Saturday are the second and third to die in an avalanche in Colorado this year. Ralph Eberspacher, a 54-year-old from Fort Collins, died earlier this month in an avalanche near Cameron Pass in Jackson County.

The Coloradoan reports Eberspacher was an avid backcountry skier.

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!
Jesse Paul

The Colorado Sun — jesse@coloradosun.com Desk: 720-432-2229

Read More:

The Latest

Two snowshoers, dog killed in backcountry avalanche near Breckenridge

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center said the avalanche happened on Hoosier Pass, which is just south of Breckenridge off Colorado 9

Outdoors
Jesse Paul
30 minutes ago

Denver Broncos fire coach Vic Fangio after 3 losing seasons

Fangio went 19-30 in three seasons with the Broncos. He's expected to land a job as other NFL teams seek to hire defensive coordinators.

Sports
The Associated Press
10:58 AM MST

From cheeseburgers to Ma Barker’s boy, heavyweight boxers and bears, Colorado has no shortage of roadside attractions

People, places and things have been recognized across the spectrum, and these days, everything is open to reinterpretation

Collections
Kevin Simpson
4:33 AM MST

What the staff at Old Firehouse Books thinks you should be reading right now

Ideas for your next great read

SunLit
The Colorado Sun
2:27 AM MST

See more stories