Backcountry skier killed in Colorado’s first fatal avalanche this snow season

The deadly avalanche comes as avalanche danger is high across Colorado as a winter storm blankets the high country

The Colorado Sun
5:06 AM MST on Dec 25, 2021

A backcountry skier was killed Friday in an avalanche west of Fort Collins, becoming the first person to die from an avalanche in Colorado this snow season.

The avalanche happened at about 2 p.m. near Cameron Peak on the southeast end of South Diamond Peak, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center said. The slide happened “in a steep, below-treeline area.”

“The victim’s partner was able to locate him with a transceiver and probe pole and extricate him from the snow, but he did not survive,” the CAIC said in an accident report.

The skier’s body was recovered after dark Friday.

The name of the skier was not released.

The deadly avalanche comes amid high avalanche danger across Colorado as a winter storm blankets the high country.

The Colorado Sun

