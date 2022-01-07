King Soopers union workers plan 3-week strike starting Wednesday at 87 Colorado grocery stores

King Soopers union members plan to walk off the job to protest unfair labor practices on Wednesday because negotiations on a new contract have failed to reach a resolution, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 officials said Friday.

The strike will affect 87 grocery stores mostly in the Front Range and approximately 8,400 Colorado workers.

“This is a direct result of the company’s bad faith at the bargaining table,” Kim Cordova, president of UFCW Local 7, said in a statement. “King Soopers is enjoying record profits while leaving its workers to struggle with low wages. Grocery workers ensure that our communities have access to food, but they cannot even afford to feed their own families. This is grossly unfair. King Soopers has chosen to enrich its bottom line, instead of protecting workers who have risked their lives on the front lines.”

The existing contract expires Saturday. Union members will start the strike at 5 a.m. on Wednesday and plan to picket for three weeks, until Feb. 2.

The union sued King Soopers last week in U.S. District Court in Denver for violating the collective bargaining contract and hiring non-union temporary workers. On Tuesday, King Soopers said it planned to file its own action against the union for unfair labor practice and “bad faith bargaining and tactics as well as pursuing other legal action for unlawful conduct.”

TODAY’S UNDERWRITER

“At King Soopers, we want what is best for our associates, and our goal is to continue providing market competitive wages and benefits that we know are so important to our associates and their families,” Joe Kelley, president of King Soopers/City Market, said in a statement. “Meanwhile Local 7 is threatening disruption instead of focusing on what is best for our associates, their members.”

While UFCW Local 7 represents about 17,000 workers in Colorado and Wyoming, not all union members — or all Front Range King Soopers stores — were part of the strike vote. Stores in Lafayette and Erie, for example, employ non-union workers. Other Local 7 union members are part of other contract negotiations, including City Market employees who are not part of the strike because their contract isn’t up until Jan. 29.

The union posted on social media its “strike benefits,” which will pay full-time picketing members $160 a day with a maximum of $800 per week. For those who don’t work the picket line, but also don’t cross it, there is $100 per week in honor pay available.

Jessica Trowbridge, a spokeswoman for King Soopers, which is owned by The Kroger Co, said the grocer offered to pay $145 million in new wages to workers over the next four years, or 50 cents more per hour for a checker with five years of experience.

But union officials said the pay raise was accompanied by too many concessions, such as reducing opportunities for overtime, increasing health care premiums and giving non-union gig workers more seniority in scheduling. They said the grocer has reduced pandemic benefits available to essential workers by limiting emergency leave and help with a worker’s COVID expenses. Hazard pay ended two months into the pandemic

King Soopers said that what was characterized as an increase in health care costs is a $50 surcharge on unvaccinated workers enrolled in company health plans. Hourly associates covered by the company’s health plan or those covered by the collective bargaining agreement are excluded from the surcharge.

Unvaccinated employees also will not be eligible for paid leave if they get COVID.

“The special leave will remain available to fully vaccinated associates who may have breakthrough cases,” Trowbridge said.