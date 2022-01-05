Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Politics and Government

Republican state Sen. Don Coram will run to unseat Lauren Boebert

Coram told a group of constituents in Montrose on Wednesday morning “the papers have been filed” for his congressional bid

Jesse Paul
11:51 AM MST on Jan 5, 2022
Colorado State Sen. Don Coram spoke about a wide range of Western Slope topics to attendees of The Forum in Montrose, Colorado, on Wednesday morning Jan. 5, 2022. He will run in a Republican primary against U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert. (William Woody, Special to The Colorado Sun)
  • Credibility:

State Sen. Don Coram, a Republican from Montrose, says he will launch a primary bid to unseat U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert this year.

Coram told a group of constituents in Montrose on Wednesday morning “the papers have been filed” for his congressional bid. He said he plans to formally announce his campaign on Friday.

TODAY’S UNDERWRITER

The Colorado Sun first reported in December that Coram was considering whether to launch a primary challenge to Boebert. Coram is considered a moderate Republican while Boebert is aligned with the party’s far right wing. 

“If you’re not willing to reach out and talk to someone that has a different political persuasion than you do and just pound your fist and say ‘this is how it is,’ it’s not going to work,” Coram said during the event. “We are so polarized and so divided with no intentions at this time of changing that.”

Coram added: “I’ve been criticized because I have too many Democrat friends.”

Coram can’t run for reelection to his statehouse seat because he was drawn into the same district as Republican Sen. Bob Rankin, of Carbondale, in the fall, during the once-a-decade redistricting process. Since Rankin’s term doesn’t end until January 2025, Rankin will keep the seat. 

Coram’s only options to stay in the legislature were to run for a House seat or move into a new Senate district.

Boebert’s 3rd District, which spans across western Colorado into Pueblo, leans heavily in Republicans’ favor, meaning it would be difficult for a Democrat to dislodge the controversial first-term congresswoman. Boebert, an ally of former President Donald Trump, has been under heavy scrutiny in recent weeks after a video surfaced of her making anti-Muslim remarks.

A primary challenge to Boebert will also likely be difficult. The congresswoman is popular within the Colorado GOP and had more than $1.7 million in her campaign account heading into October.

Sign up here to get The Unaffiliated, our twice-weekly newsletter on Colorado politics and policy.

Each edition if filled with exclusive news, analysis and other behind-the-scenes information you won’t find anywhere else. Subscribe today to see what all the buzz is about.

Boebert, who lives in Garfield County, formally announced her reelection bid last week during a news conference in Grand Junction.

“I think that the voters here in the 3rd District are happy to have someone who is actually taking a stand and saying a lot of the things that they would like to say,” she said. “I ran as a conservative, I won as a conservative and I vote as a conservative because I am a conservative.”

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert holds an end-of-year press conference at the Home Loan Bank community room in Grand Junction on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (McKenzie Lange, Grand Junction Daily Sentinel)

There’s already another Republican running against Boebert next year: Marina Zimmerman, who lives near Durango. Zimmerman, however, is a political newcomer who hasn’t proved the ability to fundraise or significantly boost her name recognition. Both will be crucial in a bid to unseat Boebert.

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!
Jesse Paul

The Colorado Sun — jesse@coloradosun.com Desk: 720-432-2229

Read More:

The Latest

Republican state Sen. Don Coram will run to unseat Lauren Boebert

Coram told a group of constituents in Montrose on Wednesday morning “the papers have been filed” for his congressional bid

Politics and Government
Jesse Paul
3 hours ago

President Joe Biden will tour Boulder County fire damage on Friday

The visit was announced by U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, a Lafayette Democrat, who said he and Gov. Jared Polis will accompany Biden during the visit.

Marshall Fire
Jesse Paul
10:37 AM MST

Colorado schools brace for staffing shortages as they return from holiday break amid record COVID surge

On Monday, at least three Denver schools — Northfield High School, Lake Middle School and Denver Montessori Junior/Senior High School — had announced temporary shifts to remote learning this week as staff members called in sick

Coronavirus
Erica Meltzer, Chalkbeat
and
Ann Schimke
7:38 AM MST

Thanks in part to federal relief funds, most Colorado hospitals were profitable in 2020

A new report found that hospitals in the Denver area netted $1 billion less on patient care in 2020 due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic

Health
John Ingold
4:16 AM MST

See more stories