A well-known Colorado Republican may run to unseat Lauren Boebert in 2022

A well-known Western Slope Republican may launch a primary challenge to U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert next year.

State Sen. Don Coram, of Montrose, told The Colorado Sun’s political newsletter, The Unaffiliated, that he has been contacted by multiple people who want him to run against the 3rd Congressional District incumbent from Garfield County.

“I’m considering all options,” Coram said.

The timing would make sense for Coram, who is heading into the final year of his first term as a state senator. He can’t run for reelection because of redistricting.

Coram was drawn into the same district as Republican Sen. Bob Rankin, of Carbondale. Since Rankin’s term doesn’t end until January 2025, he will keep the seat. Coram’s only options to stay in the legislature are to run for a House seat, which is unlikely, or move into a new Senate district, which it’s too late to do.

Coram, who has a reputation as a moderate and often works with Democrats at the state Capitol, said “it’s a time that we need to think about our state and our nation.”

He added: “We are a divided nation.”

Coram echoed those sentiments during a recent event appearance. “I feel bad for the 80% in the middle because the 10% on the far left and far right get all the attention,” he said, according to Denver Post columnist Krista Kafer.

Boebert’s 3rd District, which spans across western Colorado into Pueblo, leans heavily in Republicans’ favor, meaning it would be difficult for a Democrat to dislodge the controversial first-term congresswoman. Boebert, an ally of former President Donald Trump, has been under heavy scrutiny in recent weeks after a video surfaced of her making anti-Muslim remarks.

A primary challenge to Boebert would also likely be difficult. The congresswoman is popular within the Colorado GOP and had more than $1.7 million in her campaign account heading into October.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Garfield County, takes the stage at the Western Conservative Summit on June 19, 2021 at the Hyatt Regency in Denver. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun)

There’s already a Republican running to unseat Boebert next year: Marina Zimmerman, who lives near Durango.

Zimmerman, however, is a political newcomer who hasn’t proved the ability to fundraise or significantly boost her name ID. Both would be critical in a bid to unseat Boebert.

Dennis Anderson, the publisher of The Montrose Daily Press and Delta County Independent, hinted that another GOP candidate may soon enter the race in an opinion column published Nov. 30. (Anderson is a former Boebert supporter.) Whether he meant Coram or someone else is unclear.

“The Republican party has to present a viable candidate for the primary in 2022,” Anderson wrote. “I’m not sure Marina Zimmerman is it. The scuttlebutt is that an announcement is coming soon and the candidate is someone that has a real chance at winning.”

There are a host of Democrats running to unseat Boebert next year, including state Rep. Donald Valdez of La Jara and Pueblo activist Sol Sandoval.