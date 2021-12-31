Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Opinion

What’d I Miss?: Loss of Alicia Cardenas devastates an entire Denver community

R. Alan Brooks and Cori Redford
2:20 AM MST on Dec 31, 2021

Myra has missed 30 years of her life, due to a coma, but has found a new friendship with her young neighbor, Ossie. Together, they both are searching for their place in this world.

< Previous | Start from the beginning |

More cartoons from The Colorado Sun

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!
R. Alan Brooks
Cori Redford

Read More:

The Latest

What’d I Miss?: Loss of Alicia Cardenas devastates an entire Denver community

Opinion
R. Alan Brooks
and
Cori Redford
1 hour ago

Drew Litton: Denver Broncos New Year’s resolutions never seem to change

Opinion
Drew Litton
1 hour ago

Mountain counties, San Luis Valley will experience power, natural gas outages because of Boulder County wildfire

Xcel said the outages in Summit, Grand, Lake, Eagle, Saguache, Rio Grande and Alamosa counties "will generally last about 60 minutes."

Wildfire
Jesse Paul

Mom who fled her Superior home with 2 sons: “Everything is gone. I am certain of it.”

Christina Eisert returned to save her two dogs “in the absolute nick of time.”

Wildfire
Olivia Prentzel

See more stories