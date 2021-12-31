Myra has missed 30 years of her life, due to a coma, but has found a new friendship with her young neighbor, Ossie. Together, they both are searching for their place in this world.
< Previous | Start from the beginning |
More cartoons from The Colorado Sun
- What’d I Miss?: Loss of Alicia Cardenas devastates an entire Denver community
- Drew Litton: Denver Broncos New Year’s resolutions never seem to change
- What’d I Miss?: Finding what’s beautiful in the world
- Jim Morrissey: Frosty couldn’t conjure a Colorado climate change miracle
- Drew Litton: Rudolph’s nose was a COVID red alert
- Drew Litton: Could Santa help with Colorado’s substitute teacher crisis?
- What’d I Miss?: Rejecting “minority” as a defining term
- Drew Litton: Colorado’s twist on a timeless holiday classic
- What’d I Miss?: Tossing lit matches into an angry crowd
- Jim Morrissey: When Colorado’s Christmas spirit goes awry
- Drew Litton: Packing up the precious Colorado snowpack
- What’d I Miss?: Describing one of the world’s richest people