Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Opinion

What’d I Miss?: How do you measure a life well lived?

R. Alan Brooks and Cori Redford
2:05 AM MST on Jan 7, 2022

Myra has missed 30 years of her life, due to a coma, but has found a new friendship with her young neighbor, Ossie. Together, they both are searching for their place in this world.

< Previous | Start from the beginning |

More cartoons from The Colorado Sun

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!
R. Alan Brooks
Cori Redford

Read More:

The Latest

Jim Morrissey: Red or blue pill? The conundrum of Colorado’s political Matrix.

Opinion
Jim Morrissey
1 hour ago

Drew Litton: From the ashes of the Marshall fire, Colorado kindness rises

Opinion
Drew Litton
1 hour ago

What’d I Miss?: How do you measure a life well lived?

Opinion
R. Alan Brooks
and
Cori Redford
1 hour ago

Zornio: For me and others, escaping the Marshall fire comes with a heavy dose of survivor’s guilt

The wildfire charred more than a thousand homes while sparing others, leaving many to wonder why they still have a house at all

Opinion Columns
Trish Zornio
1 hour ago

See more stories