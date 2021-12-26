Littwin: It’s hard to believe, but 2021 was maybe even worse than 2020. I reread my columns to make sure I had noticed.

When editor Larry Ryckman asked me to put together some of my favorite columns of 2021 for a Sunday column, I was, of course, thrilled — and on at least two counts. One, it meant that the boss thought I had written columns that were worth reprising. And two, and more important, these were columns I had already written. As Dorothy Parker, speaking for all writers, famously said, “I hate writing, but love having written.”

Mike Littwin

As I read back through my columns, I noticed a clear theme, which is not unlike the theme of 2021 — a year for which many people had such high hopes and a year that nearly always disappointed.

The first, and most shattering, disappointment came on Jan. 6 when the U.S. Capitol was stormed and we realized that although Donald Trump would (probably) no longer be president, Trumpism was still very much with us, as was the Big Lie and the year-long assault on the American democratic project.

The second failed Trump impeachment trial set the tone. With a chance to rid itself of the Trumpist virus, Republicans, with a few notable exceptions, remained firmly in his thrall.

And fringe back benchers like Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar and Jim Jordan became among the year’s foremost advocates for the Big Lie. We can’t forget Tina Peters’ Big Lie contribution, either, and her collaboration with the My Pillow guy.

The other huge news was, of course, the never-ending pandemic and COVID-19’s various Greek-letter variants, now including omicron.

The virus, combined with inflation and congressional failures to pass voting reform bills, climate-change legislation in the face of a year’s worth of deadly weather events or Joe Biden’s — thanks, Joe Manchin — safety-net (BBB) bill, undercut Biden’s approval ratings.

There was the rollout of the vaccines that have saved so many lives and the anti-vaxxers who senselessly helped keep the virus, which has now caused more than 800,000 American deaths, in business. We shouldn’t forget the fights over masks and vaccines and the governor’s strongly-pro-vaccine/mask-but-firmly-anti-mandate policies.

There was the conservative-dominated Supreme Court, which seems ready to overturn Roe v. Wade and a host of other forms of “settled law.” And then there were the high-profile courtroom dramas and Black Lives Matter.

And certainly not least, there was the King Soopers mass murder in Boulder, which shocked us, even though we should know better than to be shocked, even as we would be shocked again as the contagion of gun violence claimed a cop killer in Arvada and the good guy with a gun who shot him.

So, here’s my list of some 2021-themed columns. They come with my thanks for reading and especially for supporting The Colorado Sun.

