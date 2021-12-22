Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Opinion Columns

Opinion: Shift Colorado’s transportation priorities away from asphalt and toward mass transit

We’ve added lanes forever, and what’s the result? More driving, more pollution

Molly McKinley, Katara Burrola, and Laura Hickernell
1:30 AM MST on Dec 22, 2021

Transformational. Historic. Once in a generation. That’s how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act has been framed by leaders across the country, including here in Colorado.

Molly McKinley, left; Katara Burrola, center; and Laura Hickernell

Now that funding is starting to be dispersed to Colorado, if we aren’t intentional and proactive, this funding could maintain the status quo, or even worse, increase the serious, negative impacts our current transportation system has on public health, access to economic opportunity, and the environment.

Colorado’s Department of Transportation is set to receive federal funding and plug it into existing avenues, like CDOT’s 10-Year Plan, which reads like a menu of transportation proposals where highway projects are the entrees and public transit, biking, and walking improvements are side orders.

READ: Colorado Sun opinion columnists.

Doubling down on highway projects will only make life worse for Coloradans, especially for poor communities and communities of color which are most heavily impacted by air pollution, burdensome household transportation costs, and increased greenhouse gas emissions.

For too long, we’ve widened Colorado’s highways on the misguided assumption that “one more lane will fix it.” The results? More driving, more fatalities on our roads, and more toxic air pollution.

The benefits from the historic investment in transit under the new federal infrastructure law will be overshadowed by the negative impacts of expanded highways unless we choose a different way forward — one that will not only decrease the negative impacts of our current transportation system, but also improve Coloradans’ quality of life and repair communities who have long taken on the heavy burden of these environmental hazards. 

We applaud CDOT’s recently adopted Greenhouse Gas Pollution Standard Rule and are hopeful that it will make it easier for government agencies to make decisions that represent a fundamental shift in our transportation system to meet the needs of the moment and the needs of the future—equity, climate, and safety.

We have a few ideas about how Colorado can do that. 

First, Colorado should ensure that every dollar that is eligible to be used for public transit projects is allocated for it. Programs like the Surface Transportation Block Grant Program, Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality, Highway Safety Improvement Program can fund transit projects and, under limited circumstances, even the National Highway Performance Program can be used for transit.

If we are going to meet the transportation needs of a growing state, increase access to opportunities for low income Coloradans, reduce the number of traffic fatalities and achieve our commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, we must use as much funding as allowable for public transit. Funding new highways moves us in the wrong direction and prevents us from being able to meet those needs and improve the lives of Coloradans.

Next, even though it is not mandated by the infrastructure law, Colorado should commit to a fix-it-first approach with any funding spent on highways.

According to CDOT, more than 100 of Colorado’s bridges are in disrepair. We must first ensure that our existing infrastructure is safe for people— regardless of their choice of transportation. Spending money on new infrastructure while bridges remain in a questionable state of repair — all while people walking and biking along CDOT’s main streets experience unsafe conditions — would be irresponsible, if not negligent. 

TODAY’S UNDERWRITER

Lastly, Gov. Polis, CDOT and state leaders should explore opportunities to best capitalize on the momentum from this infusion of federal funding. For this to really be transformational for transportation in Colorado, leaders should consider opportunities at the state level such as providing consistent operating funding for transit agencies and dedicated funding for Indigenous communities to help them build expertise related to transportation and land use so they can take advantage of these new investments. If Indigenous communities are to have a chance to be meaningful contributors to any kind of dialogue with government officials, they first need some relief from the consuming worries of poverty.

The federal infrastructure package includes historic amounts of funding, but where it is spent is what will determine whether it’s truly a once-in-a-generation opportunity, or whether it’s just more of the same. We’re calling on Gov. Polis and CDOT to think beyond the status quo with this funding. We must get this right in Colorado. Our future depends on it.

Molly McKinley, of Denver, is the policy director of Denver Streets Partnership. Katara Burrola, of Denver, is environmental justice organizer for Mi Familia Vota. Laura Hickernell, of Niwot, is Colorado organizing manager of Mothers Out Front.

The Colorado Sun is a nonpartisan news organization, and the opinions of columnists and editorial writers do not reflect the opinions of the newsroom. Read our ethics policy for more on The Sun’s opinion policy and submit columns, suggested writers and more to opinion@coloradosun.com

Follow Colorado Sun Opinion on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!
Molly McKinley, Katara Burrola, and Laura Hickernell

Molly McKinley, left, of Denver, is the policy director of Denver Streets Partnership. Katara Burrola, center, of Denver, is environmental justice organizer for Mi Familia Vota. Laura Hickernell, of Niwot, is Colorado organizing manager of Mothers Out Front.

Read More:

The Latest

Hundreds of Colorado children are awaiting adoption. State officials are asking for new funding to find them homes.

One child has been in the system for 18 years. Another has lived in 26 homes. Black children in Colorado wait longer for adoption than other races – no matter their age.

Jennifer Brown
49 minutes ago

Colorado Gators started as a natural garbage disposal. Now it’s one of the state’s most unique tourist attractions.

Jay Young’s San Luis Valley oasis offers tourists close-up encounters with gators, snakes, turtles and lizards.

Outdoors
Jason Blevins
1 hour ago

Conservative dark-money group bankrolled almost every major Republican effort in Colorado last year, tax docs show

Unite for Colorado, a nonprofit that doesn’t have to disclose its donors, spent $17.2 million in Colorado last year, according to an IRS filing that for the first time reveals the breadth of the organization’s influence

Politics and Government
Sandra Fish
and
Jesse Paul
2 hours ago

Littwin: The question isn’t why Manchin walked away from Biden’s social-spending bill, but what to do next

Joe Manchin made a counter offer that leaves out the expanded child tax credit, promised by Biden and backed for years by Bennet. Is that in any way acceptable?

Opinion Columns
Mike Littwin
3 hours ago

See more stories