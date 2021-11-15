5 teens taken to hospital after shooting at park near Aurora Central High School

Five teenagers were taken to a hospital or hospitals after a shooting Monday afternoon in a park near Aurora Central High School.

The shooting happened at Nome Park in western Aurora, near the intersection of Peoria Street and East 11th Avenue. Police announced the shooting in a tweet sent at about 1 p.m.

Police said the victims range in age from 14 to 17 years old. Their conditions were not shared.

Authorities say they don’t know who the suspected shooter is, but that the person “is no longer on scene.”

The high school was placed on “secure perimeter” because of the shooting.

Images from a TV news helicopter in the area of the shooting showed a swarm of police vehicles at Nome Park.

This is a developing story that will be updated.