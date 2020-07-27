The Colorado Sun
The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment office in Denver's Capitol Hill neighborhood on March 21, 2020. (Eric Lubbers, The Colorado Sun)

Audio: The end of the unemployment boost in Colorado

Tamara Chuang talks with KUNC's Colorado Edition about her story

Over the weekend, the extra $600 in weekly pandemic unemployment assistance going out in addition to regular unemployment benefits ran out – as unemployment continues in the state. Recent reporting from Tamara Chuang at The Colorado Sun looks at the impact of that federal assistance ending, along with reporting about thieves targeting that unemployment relief program. Tamara joined us to discuss both topics.

Listen to Tamara talk to KUNC’s Colorado Edition (hear the whole program here).

READ THE STORY: The $600 federal unemployment benefit is ending. Here’s what that means for out-of-work Coloradans.

