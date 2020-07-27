Audio: The end of the unemployment boost in Colorado

Over the weekend, the extra $600 in weekly pandemic unemployment assistance going out in addition to regular unemployment benefits ran out – as unemployment continues in the state. Recent reporting from Tamara Chuang at The Colorado Sun looks at the impact of that federal assistance ending, along with reporting about thieves targeting that unemployment relief program. Tamara joined us to discuss both topics.
Listen to Tamara talk to KUNC’s Colorado Edition (hear the whole program here).
READ THE STORY: The $600 federal unemployment benefit is ending. Here’s what that means for out-of-work Coloradans.
Our articles are free to read, but not free to report
Support local journalism around the state.
Become a member of The Colorado Sun today!
The latest from The Sun
- She and other Colorado law grads worried that a coronavirus bar exam was a bad idea. Then she tested positive.
- Cory Gardner firmly rejects Trump’s suggestion that election should be delayed
- Colorado health officials probe sedative given before death of Elijah McClain
- Both Cory Gardner and John Hickenlooper claim credit for Colorado’s economy. But how much do they deserve?
- Can singing and wind instruments be made safe during coronavirus? Colorado researchers are trying to find out.