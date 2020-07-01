The Colorado Sun

The common refrain of “Wear a mask…” convinced me to respond with a prose poem

Colorado authors, thinkers and readers share their thoughts on living through historic times as the state fights the progress of coronavirus

Marilyn Chambron

Oh, they say wear a mask for safety’s sake.  Are they kidding?

Fear grips the heart and throat of merchants when they cannot fully see a black or brown face: male or female.  Masks intimidate.  Suspect just by being alive.  Complicated.

We wish for normal more than others because we are aware what the masks suggest to the “they.”  Only go to the grocery store or the pharmacy.  They understand that we also need food and medicine.  Isolated.

Avoid the coffee shops, restaurants, clothing and shoe stores.  Those places are not worth the hassle of security guards or police who in their zeal perceive a threat.  Shoot first, ask questions later, if they ask at all.  Frustrated.

Marilyn Chambron is a retired financial services manger who lives in Denver.

