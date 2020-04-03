The Colorado Sun
DENVER, CO - MARCH 19: Shelby Gallegos cleans a classroom at Bruce Randolph School on Thursday, March 19, 2020. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

Coronavirus closures: Denver-area districts cancel in-person classes the rest of the school year

The announcements follow a decision by Gov. Jared Polis to close schools for in-person instruction until at least April 30.

School districts across the Denver metro area will be closed for in-person learning through the end of the school year to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, according to a Friday announcement from 14 district superintendents.

The 14 districts include Colorado’s five largest: Denver Public Schools, Jeffco Public Schools, Douglas County School District, Cherry Creek School District, and Aurora Public Schools. The others are Adams 12 Five Star, Adams 14, 27J Schools, Littleton, Mapleton, Englewood, Sheridan, Westminster, and Clear Creek.

These closures go beyond the governor’s order that closes all Colorado schools to in-person learning through April 30.

Denver’s 92,000 students are expected to start remote learning Tuesday. The approximately 84,000 students who attend Jeffco Public Schools have been doing remote learning since March 17 and will continue now through the end of the school year.

On Thursday, Thompson School District in Loveland, Poudre School District in Fort Collins, and the Gunnison Watershed District were among the first in the state to announce their closures for the rest of the school year.

Read more at chalkbeat.org.

