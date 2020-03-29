Colorado coronavirus deaths hit 48 as disease spreads to at least 47 counties

The new coronavirus continues to kill Coloradans, with the number of people who have died from the disease reaching at least 48 on Sunday.

That’s five more than were reported by the state on Saturday, when 11 new deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, were added to the tally. The number of counties affected and number of people hospitalized by the virus have rapidly risen in recent days.

The deaths announced Sunday include an 11th death in El Paso County, which leads the state in coronavirus-related fatalities. There was also the first death in Garfield County, a woman in her 70s who had other “significant health conditions.”

The number of deaths linked to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, by county is as follows:

El Paso County – 11

Weld County – 9

Jefferson County – 5

Denver – 5

Larimer County – 3

Arapahoe County – 3

Pitkin County – 2

Eagle County – 2

Teller County – 1

Gunnison County – 1

Crowley County – 1

Chaffee County – 1

Boulder County – 1

Pueblo County – 1

Garfield County – 1

Out of state – 1

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said more than 2,300 people have either tested positive for the virus or have symptoms and have been near someone who tested positive. More than 14,400 people have been tested.

Officials have warned that there are likely thousands more infected by the virus but who either haven’t been tested or don’t have symptoms.

There are 326 people hospitalized.

There have also been at least 10 outbreaks of the virus in residential and non-hospital health care facilities, such as senior living centers.

The virus has been reported in at least 47 of Colorado’s 64 counties.

