Donald Trump to appear with Cory Gardner at Colorado Springs rally this month

President Donald Trump will appear with U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner later this month at a rally in Colorado Springs.

The two Republicans will be at the Broadmoor World Arena on Feb. 20. The arena holds about 8,000 people.

“Gardner is looking forward to joining President Trump to tout all the great accomplishments they have delivered to Colorado,” Gardner’s 2020 campaign spokesman, Jerrod Dobkin, said in a written statement Thursday evening.

Dobkin said the pair will be talking about the Trump administration’s decision to move the Bureau of Land Management’s headquarters to Grand Junction, creation of the Space Force and the economy.

“Senator Gardner is hopeful both Democrats and Republicans will want to celebrate these successes,” Dobkin said.

The rally will mark Trump’s first visit to Colorado in 2020.

Colorado Springs is a heavily conservative area that backed Trump in 2016. Trump, however, lost Colorado to Democrat Hillary Clinton that year by 5 percentage points.

Gardner has said he didn’t vote for Trump in 2016, but he offered the president an early endorsement for Trump’s reelection campaign this time around.

President Donald J. Trump waves farewell at the conclusion of the 2019 U.S. Air Force Academy Graduation Ceremony Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the U.S. Air Force Academy-Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs. That appearance was his latest in Colorado. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

Trump vowed in December to visit Colorado often to rally support for Gardner. “We have a great senator in Colorado, we have to get him extended. I’ll be there a lot,” Trump said.

Polling has shown that both Trump and Gardner’s Colorado approval ratings are low.

Asked if he thinks Trump can win Colorado, Gardner told Fox31 on Wednesday that “I certainly think he can.”

Gardner is facing a difficult reelection bid this year. There are a slate of Democratic candidates, including former Gov. John Hickenlooper and former Colorado House Speaker Andrew Romanoff, running in a primary to face him in November.

The rally was announced on Thursday, the day after the U.S. Senate acquitted Trump on two articles of impeachment. Gardner joined the majority of Republicans in the chamber in voting to acquit Trump.

For more information on the Thursday, Feb. 20, rally at 5 p.m. at the Broadmoor World Arena, visit this link.

