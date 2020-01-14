The Colorado Sun
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis delivers his second State of the State address in the House chambers at the state Capitol on January 9, 2020 in Denver. (Kathryn Scott, Special to The Colorado Sun)

Gov. Jared Polis and Colorado lawmakers will pitch their big ideas today. Here’s how to attend or watch.

The event, co-hosted with CBS4 and the University of Denver’s Estlow Center for Journalism & New Media and the Center on American Politics, begins at 6:30 p.m. Return to this page to watch a livestream.

Gov. Jared Polis and a bipartisan group of state lawmakers will present their policy goals for the 2020 legislative session Tuesday evening at The Colorado Sun’s Big Ideas Forum at the University of Denver.

The program begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Cable Center at DU. Come back to this page Tuesday evening to find a live stream of the event.

There are still some tickets available if you’d like to attend in person. Follow this link for information on how to purchase them. Colorado Sun members should check their email for a discount code.

The forum will allow the public to hear directly from the governor and lawmakers about pressing topics that will get plenty of attention this session, including college debt, mental health, teen vaping and teacher pay. The co-hosts for the event are CBS4 and the University of Denver’s Estlow Center for Journalism & New Media and the Center on American Politics.

In addition to the Democratic governor, the speakers for the event are: 

  • Sen. Jack Tate, R-Centennial
  • Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet, D-Commerce City
  • Rep. Yadira Caraveo, D-Thornton
  • Sen. Paul Lundeen, R-Monument
From left: Sen. Jack Tate, R-Centennial; Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet, D-Commerce City; Rep. Yadira Caraveo, D-Thornton; and Sen. Paul Lundeen, R-Monument. (Handouts)

If you’ve got questions about the forum or want information about how to attend, email newsroom@coloradosun.com.

