Gov. Jared Polis and Colorado lawmakers will pitch their big ideas today. Here’s how to attend or watch.

Gov. Jared Polis and a bipartisan group of state lawmakers will present their policy goals for the 2020 legislative session Tuesday evening at The Colorado Sun’s Big Ideas Forum at the University of Denver.

The forum will allow the public to hear directly from the governor and lawmakers about pressing topics that will get plenty of attention this session, including college debt, mental health, teen vaping and teacher pay. The co-hosts for the event are CBS4 and the University of Denver’s Estlow Center for Journalism & New Media and the Center on American Politics.

In addition to the Democratic governor, the speakers for the event are:

Sen. Jack Tate, R-Centennial

Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet, D-Commerce City

Rep. Yadira Caraveo, D-Thornton

Sen. Paul Lundeen, R-Monument

From left: Sen. Jack Tate, R-Centennial; Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet, D-Commerce City; Rep. Yadira Caraveo, D-Thornton; and Sen. Paul Lundeen, R-Monument. (Handouts)

