Gov. Jared Polis and a bipartisan group of state lawmakers will present their policy goals for the 2020 legislative session Tuesday evening at The Colorado Sun’s Big Ideas Forum at the University of Denver.
The program begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Cable Center at DU. Come back to this page Tuesday evening to find a live stream of the event.
There are still some tickets available if you’d like to attend in person. Follow this link for information on how to purchase them. Colorado Sun members should check their email for a discount code.
The forum will allow the public to hear directly from the governor and lawmakers about pressing topics that will get plenty of attention this session, including college debt, mental health, teen vaping and teacher pay. The co-hosts for the event are CBS4 and the University of Denver’s Estlow Center for Journalism & New Media and the Center on American Politics.
In addition to the Democratic governor, the speakers for the event are:
- Sen. Jack Tate, R-Centennial
- Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet, D-Commerce City
- Rep. Yadira Caraveo, D-Thornton
- Sen. Paul Lundeen, R-Monument
If you’ve got questions about the forum or want information about how to attend, email newsroom@coloradosun.com.
Check out our latest politics and government coverage below:
- Gov. Jared Polis and Colorado lawmakers will pitch their big ideas today. Here’s how to attend or watch.
- Most Colorado student teachers aren’t paid and need second jobs. Will lawmakers step in to ease their financial burden?
- U.S. Supreme Court rejects Colorado appeal in excessive business fines case that AG says creates “huge loophole”
- For Colorado’s Senate Democrats, life is threatening to get in the way of their majority
- Paid family leave is a priority for Colorado Democrats. But 5 questions will make or break the effort.
- Judge rejects challenge to Colorado wildlife officials’ plan to kill black bears and mountain lions
- Colorado’s tiny fire, metro and other districts control billions of dollars with little voter input
- High-deductible plans jeopardize financial health of patients and rural hospitals in Colorado and beyond
- Could a new nicotine tax pay for free preschool in Colorado? Advocates want to ask voters in November.
- With Jared Polis’ blessing, Colorado lawmakers will try again to let state employees collectively bargain
And visit this link to find out how to get our twice-weekly politics newsletter, The Unaffiliated.
This reporting is made possible by our members. You can directly support independent watchdog journalism in Colorado for as little as $5 a month. Start here: coloradosun.com/join
The latest from The Sun
- Gov. Jared Polis and Colorado lawmakers will pitch their big ideas today. Here’s how to attend or watch.
- Plan to buy remote Sweetwater Lake and transfer it to Forest Service gets boost from Eagle County communities
- Most Colorado student teachers aren’t paid and need second jobs. Will lawmakers step in to ease their financial burden?
- U.S. Supreme Court rejects Colorado appeal in excessive business fines case that AG says creates “huge loophole”
- With a 15.7% average pay increase post-strike, more Denver teachers returned to work