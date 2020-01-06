The Colorado Sun
A gray wolf. (Photo provided by Grizzly Creek Films)

Coloradans will decide in 2020 whether to reintroduce gray wolves in the state

The gray wolf has been successfully reintroduced to a number of U.S. states. It was eradicated in Colorado in the 1940s.

Environment Primary category in which blog post is published
The Associated Press

See more

An initiative to reintroduce gray wolves to Colorado has qualified for the November ballot.

The secretary of state’s office said Monday that backers of the proposal turned in sufficient valid voter signatures to qualify the measure.

The gray wolf has been successfully reintroduced to a number of U.S. states. It was eradicated in Colorado in the 1940s.

Colorado ranchers and other interests strongly oppose the initiative, saying it would threaten livestock as well as elk, moose, deer and other animals.

The Rocky Mountain Wolf Action Fund is campaigning for the plan. It says voters have the opportunity to decide for themselves whether to introduce the wolf, whereas efforts in other states are directed by federal wildlife officials.

If passed, the initiative would direct the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission to devise a plan to introduce wolves on public land west of the Continental Divide before 2024.

Rising Sun

This reporting is made possible by our members. You can directly support independent watchdog journalism in Colorado for as little as $5 a month. Start here: coloradosun.com/join

The latest from The Sun

Politics and Government Primary category in which blog post is published

Lois Court, Democratic state senator, to resign because of rare autoimmune disorder

Lois Court has been diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a rare autoimmune disorder

Politics and Government Primary category in which blog post is published

State Sen. Angela Williams will not seek reelection to her Denver district

Decision comes after Williams suspended her campaign to claim the Democratic nomination in the race for Colorado's Senate seat

The Sunriser Primary category in which blog post is published

Colorado and the resilient coyote / Front Range train might be derailed already / New look at “felony murder” / Drone mystery theory / + more

Your guided tour through Colorado news, compiled by your friends at The Sun.