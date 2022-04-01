News Literacy Resources

Resources
State and local (Note: This is not an exhaustive list or an endorsement. It’s just intended to get you started. Ideally, you and your students will develop your own lists!)
- The Colorado Sun
- The Denver Post
- Colorado Politics
- Colorado Springs Gazette
- Grand Junction Daily Sentinel
- Aspen Times
- Aurora Sentinel
- Durango Herald
- Fort Collins Coloradoan
- Ouray County Plaindealer
- Pueblo Chieftain
- Complete Colorado
- Colorado Community Media’s 24 community newspapers
- Boulder Daily Camera
- Colorado Public Radio
- Rocky Mountain PBS
- Steamboat Pilot & Today
- Vail Daily
- KUNC and other public radio stations
- National and international:
- New York Times
- Washington Post
- Wall Street Journal
- Los Angeles Times
- Kyiv Independent
- CNN, MSNBC, Fox News
- The Economist
- The Atlantic
NLP resources
- Website: http://newslit.org
- NewsLitNation educator platform: https://newslit.org/newslit-nation/
- Is it legit? Five steps for vetting a news source: https://bit.ly/IsItLegitNLP
Today’s news landscape is fraught with several types of misinformation; sometimes it’s hard to know what information to trust. This infographic and quiz accompaniment developed by the news literacy experts at NLP will help you to identify the validity of the news you consume.
- “Eight tips to Google Like a Pro” infographic: https://newslit.org/educators/resources/eight-tips-to-google-like-a-pro/
NLP partnered with disinformation research expert Cindy Otis to bring you eight tips that can help you improve your search results and zero in on what you’re looking for more quickly.
Learn how to distinguish between five common types of misinformation with this infographic: https://newslit.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Misinformation_Nov2021.pdf
- In brief: Misinformation infographic: https://newslit.org/educators/resources/in-brief-misinformation/
This infographic is designed to help you get your bearings in the misinformation landscape. Why do people share misinformation? What is the difference between misinformation and disinformation? What are some of the different types of misinformation people regularly encounter online? What are some “red flag” phrases and other signs of dubious content that can help people recognize when to remain skeptical and proceed with caution.
- Some fact-checking organizations to consider:
- Snopes: https://www.snopes.com/
- Factcheck: https://www.factcheck.org/
- Politifact: https://www.politifact.com/
- Truth or Fiction: https://www.truthorfiction.com/
- Africa Check: https://africacheck.org
- Full Fact UK: https://fullfact.org/
- AFP Fact Check: https://factcheck.afp.com/
- Maldita.es: https://maldita.es/
- Lead Stories fact checker: https://leadstories.com/hoax-alert/