News Literacy Resources

State and local (Note: This is not an exhaustive list or an endorsement. It’s just intended to get you started. Ideally, you and your students will develop your own lists!)

NLP resources

Website: http://newslit.org

NewsLitNation educator platform: https://newslit.org/newslit-nation/

Is it legit? Five steps for vetting a news source: https://bit.ly/IsItLegitNLP

Today’s news landscape is fraught with several types of misinformation; sometimes it’s hard to know what information to trust. This infographic and quiz accompaniment developed by the news literacy experts at NLP will help you to identify the validity of the news you consume.

“Eight tips to Google Like a Pro” infographic: https://newslit.org/educators/resources/eight-tips-to-google-like-a-pro/

NLP partnered with disinformation research expert Cindy Otis to bring you eight tips that can help you improve your search results and zero in on what you’re looking for more quickly.

“Five Types of Misinformation” poster:

Learn how to distinguish between five common types of misinformation with this infographic: https://newslit.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Misinformation_Nov2021.pdf

In brief: Misinformation infographic: https://newslit.org/educators/resources/in-brief-misinformation/

This infographic is designed to help you get your bearings in the misinformation landscape. Why do people share misinformation? What is the difference between misinformation and disinformation? What are some of the different types of misinformation people regularly encounter online? What are some “red flag” phrases and other signs of dubious content that can help people recognize when to remain skeptical and proceed with caution.

Some fact-checking organizations to consider: Snopes: https://www.snopes.com/ Factcheck: https://www.factcheck.org/ Politifact: https://www.politifact.com/ Truth or Fiction: https://www.truthorfiction.com/ Africa Check: https://africacheck.org Full Fact UK: https://fullfact.org/ AFP Fact Check: https://factcheck.afp.com/ Maldita.es: https://maldita.es/ Lead Stories fact checker: https://leadstories.com/hoax-alert/

