▶ Best Company That Gives Back Denver Metro — Backpacker’s Pantry

Backpacker’s Pantry

Boulder

6350 Gunpark Dr (map)

WEBSITE

Backpacker’s Pantry is a Boulder-based, family-owned producer of gourmet adventure meals made with healthy and sustainable ingredients. Since 1951, the company has been delivering high-quality freeze-dried meals with an emphasis on taste. Backpacker’s Pantry offers breakfasts, desserts, and entrees, as well as Emergency Kits, to fit all dietary restrictions. To give back to the community we love, the places we adventure and the planet we must protect, Backpacker’s Pantry donates 1% of every sale, every day to nonprofits around the world through 1% For the Planet and is 100% solar powered. Today, Backpacker’s Pantry is sold in over 2,000 stores in North America.

Milgrom & Daskam

Denver

1550 Larimer St (map)

WEBSITE

IMA Financial Group Inc

Denver

1705 17th St (map)

WEBSITE

Who chose these winners?

The winners of The Best of The Colorado Sun awards were nominated and selected by our readers via survey.

Check out more winners from around the state here.

