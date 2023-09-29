▶ Best Business Hotel Resort Denver Metro — Catbird Hotel

Catbird Hotel Denver 3770 Walnut St (map) WEBSITE

Catbird is a welcoming independent boutique hotel that’s full of art, heart, and good vibes. This is what happens when you blur the line between hotel and home and add a hefty dose of counterculture. From thoughtful spaces that seamlessly facilitate work/life balance to the lively rooftop with panoramic views, there’s a lot to discover here. Now take all that and put it in RiNo, Denver’s up-and-coming, industrial-chic makers paradise that just happens to be conveniently next to all the downtown action. Catbird serves as a meeting place for the community, inviting locals and visitors alike to gather, connect, collaborate, and inspire one another. Consider it a new way to travel.

Grand Hyatt Denver Denver 1750 Welton St (map) WEBSITE