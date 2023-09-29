DENVER METRO
NORTHEAST
W. SLOPE & MOUNTAINS
SOUTHEAST
SOUTHWEST
HOME

SPONSORED BY

▶ Best Business Hotel Resort Denver Metro — Catbird Hotel

Catbird Hotel

Denver

3770 Walnut St (map)

WEBSITE

Catbird is a welcoming independent boutique hotel that’s full of art, heart, and good vibes. This is what happens when you blur the line between hotel and home and add a hefty dose of counterculture. From thoughtful spaces that seamlessly facilitate work/life balance to the lively rooftop with panoramic views, there’s a lot to discover here. Now take all that and put it in RiNo, Denver’s up-and-coming, industrial-chic makers paradise that just happens to be conveniently next to all the downtown action. Catbird serves as a meeting place for the community, inviting locals and visitors alike to gather, connect, collaborate, and inspire one another. Consider it a new way to travel.

Grand Hyatt Denver

Denver

1750 Welton St (map)

WEBSITE

MORE BEST OF DENVER METRO
Coffee Shop
Barbecue
Bookstore
Museum
Florist
Law Firm
Who chose these winners?

The winners of The Best of The Colorado Sun awards were nominated and selected by our readers via survey.

Check out more winners from around the state here.

SPONSORED BY

The Colorado Sun is a journalist-owned, award-winning news outlet based in Denver that strives to cover all of Colorado so that our state — our community — can better understand itself.

>> Read more